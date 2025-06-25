NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Sequretek, a global leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today launched its latest SaaS innovation: Percept CTEM. This groundbreaking platform aims to eliminate surprises by offering complete visibility into every asset within an organization, providing a proactive and predictive approach to managing risks.

Also Read | Iran Executes 3 More Prisoners of Spying for Israeli Spy Agency 'Mossad', 6 Executions Since June.

Guided by the philosophy that every asset matters, Percept CTEM ensures continuous threat exposure management across the entire digital attack surface, recognizing that even a small, seemingly insignificant asset can be the entry point for a costly breach.

In today's evolving cybersecurity landscape, where threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, organizations must recognize that no asset is too small to be ignored. Attackers exploit even the smallest vulnerabilities, and a breach can occur when an asset is overlooked. According to Gartner, organizations that base their security investments on a continuous exposure management program by 2026 will be three times less likely to experience a breach.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max To Feature Advanced Specifications, Colour Options Tipped; Check Details.

Purpose-built to stay ahead of cyber adversaries, Percept CTEM promises "Every Asset. Every Moment. No Surprises," giving organizations the power to proactively manage risk. Enhanced with AI, it prioritizes risk based on business context. The platform identifies vulnerabilities before they evolve into threats and offers automated mitigation recommendations. Unlike traditional security tools that may only focus on high-value targets, Percept CTEM treats every asset, critical or not, with equal vigilance. It understands that every breach starts somewhere, and that one entry point can disrupt business operations.

"Organizations frequently realize too late that a low-priority asset can serve as a backdoor for a security breach," said CEO & Co-Founder Pankit Desai. "Percept CTEM ensures you're never caught off guard by continuously mapping and validating security across all systems, giving you peace of mind that every asset, no matter how small, is always protected."

Percept CTEM integrates seamlessly with third-party tools and Sequretek's Percept security suite, including Percept XDR, NG SIEM, Percept Identity, Percept EDR, and Percept Compliance Manager, serving as an intelligent overlay that contextualizes data from existing tools. From asset discovery to automated remediation, it's security without blind spots.

For more detailed understanding on PCTEM please click here: https://youtu.be/JLK5BrPvEIA

Sequretek is a global cybersecurity company offering AI-powered, cloud-native solutions that simplify security. Sequretek's Percept solution suite delivers defense-in-depth and defense-in-breadth. It coexists with and complements existing technologies, allowing customers and partners to consolidate at their own pace. Sequretek's AI technologies, coupled with robust processes and expert teams, protect organizations' IT assets from cyberthreats, while helping them comply with regulatory standards. Percept solutions are reliable, simple, and adaptive, with a low cost of ownership, empowering customers to confidently grow in the digital space.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)