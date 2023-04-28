Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Dibakar Roy Chowdhary, Professor of Physics at Mahindra University (erstwhile Mahindra Ecole Centrale) has been conferred with the prestigious SERB Science and Technology Award for Research (SERB-STAR), instituted by the SERB, Government of India, to recognize and reward outstanding performance of Principal Investigators (PIs) of SERB Projects.

SERB-STAR support will include a fellowship of Rs. 15, 000 per month, a research grant of Rs. 10 lakh per annum, and Rs. 1 lakh per annum as overhead charges for a period of three years.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Man’s Masturbation Video: DCW Issues Notice After Clip of Guy Masturbating In Public Goes Viral.

Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor at Mahindra University, extended his congratulations to the professor for this prestigious achievement.

Prof. Roy Chowdhury is a Ph.D from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany (2008). Post which he worked as a scientist at the University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany (2008 - 2009), Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), USA (2009 - 2013), and at the Australian National University (ANU), Australia (2013 - 2015) before joining Mahindra Ecole Centrale (now Mahindra University).

Also Read | Which Will Be the First Team To Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? Are Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Out of Indian Premier League Season 16 Top Four Race?.

His research encompasses designs, simulations, and fabrications of novel photonic devices while simultaneously exploring their applications in information, sensing, and energy-related fields and has published around 86 papers in internationally reputed peer-reviewed journals including Science, Applied Physics Letters, Advanced Optical Materials, Scientific Reports, Optics Express, Physical Review B, Optics Letters etc. His current h index is 31 with total citations close to 5000. He is currently one of the highly cited researchers in India working in photonics and optics related fields. His works are highlighted by several scientific magazines such as Worldwide Science, Phys Org, Nanotechnology News, Nanotechnology Now, Laser Focus World, Terahertz Technology etc. His research has received coverage in the cover page of prestigious international journals, such as, Applied Physics Letters, Physica Status Solidi: RRL and Journal of Applied Physics in past years.

He is currently one of the editors of Optics Letters, a prestigious journal from Optica (formerly Optical Society of America, OSA). He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Physics (UK) (FInstP (UK)) and Fellow of Telangana Academy of Science (FTAS).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)