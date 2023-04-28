Indian Premier League 2023, the 16th edition of the franchise cricket league, is currently undergoing. Ten teams (Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad) are participating in this edition's IPL and half of the league stage is already over. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. In the playoffs, they will play two qualifiers and one eliminator match to decide the finalists. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Named Most Popular Sports Team in Asia, Beats Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr; RCB Takes Third Spot.

IPL 2023 has been one of the most competitive seasons in the history of the tournament. With every team capable of defeating everyone, we are witnessing rapid changes in the points table. Still, there have been a few teams who are looking to pull ahead of the others. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table from some time. Today, in this article, let's take a look at which team will qualify first for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Moreover, we will also take a look if Delhi Capitals and Sunriers Hyderabad are already out of the IPL 2023 top-four race.

Which Will Be the First Team to Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs?

Sixteen-point is regarded as the cut-off mark for the Indian Premier League playoffs. In the past, every team who have gathered sixteen points in IPL, have qualified for the playoffs (fourteen-game league). Three teams, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are currently seating in the top three with 10 points. They require only three more victories to be in the safe zone. Hence one of these three sides (RR, GT, CSK) is likely to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. What is Super Over in T20 Cricket? Rules, History And All You Need to Know About the One-Over Eliminator.

Are Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Out of IPL 2023 Top Four Race?

Delhi Capitals are currently at the bottom of the table with four points from seven matches. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are in ninth place with the same amount of points, having played an equal number of matches. Both these teams are still very much in the race for the top four. However, they will need a lot of victories to qualify for the playoffs. In the past, we have seen Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2021) to advance to the playoffs after a similar kind of start. Both SRH and DC can take inspiration from this performance.

