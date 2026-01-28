VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 28: As India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, honouring the spirit of self-reliance, progress, and inclusive growth, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. one of the country's leading manufacturers of energy-efficient pumping solutions, reaffirms its commitment to empowering Indian farmers and strengthening the country's agricultural ecosystem through sustainable and energy-efficient irrigation solutions. The company continues to be "Annadata ki Shakti", by playing a transformative role in improving farm productivity and uplifting the lives of Indian farmers. With its advanced solar and energy-efficient pumping systems, Shakti Pumps is enabling farmers to achieve better crop yields, reduce dependence on diesel, and significantly lower irrigation costs.

Shakti Pumps has emerged as the Leading Brand of Solar Pumps in India, earning the trust of thousands of farmers across the state through reliable performance, strong service support, and alignment with government solar and irrigation initiatives. Building on this leadership, the brand is rapidly gaining popularity across other parts of India, as farmers increasingly adopt sustainable and cost-effective irrigation solutions. Shakti Pumps' solar pumping systems have helped farmers irrigate fields more efficiently, ensure timely water availability, and cultivate multiple crops in a year--directly contributing to higher incomes and improved quality of life in rural communities.

Mr. Ankit Patidar, CMO, Shakti Pumps shared, "Republic Day reminds us that a strong nation is built on the strength of its farmers. Farmers are at the heart of India's growth story, and at Shakti Pumps, our purpose has always been to empower them with reliable, affordable, and sustainable irrigation solutions. From being the most trusted pump brand in Country, our journey is driven by the real impact we see on farmers' lives--better crops, lower costs, and greater confidence in the future

Reinforcing its commitment to innovation and national impact, Shakti Pumps recently undertook a Guinness World Records attempt in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra, highlighting the company's scale, technological capability, and dedication to promoting clean energy adoption in agriculture. The initiative reflects Shakti Pumps' larger vision of positioning Indian manufacturing and sustainable agri-solutions on the global stage.

As India marches forward on the path of sustainability and self-reliance, Shakti Pumps continues to partner with farmers in driving agricultural growth, rural prosperity, and a greener future for the nation. Shakti Pumps continues to support India's transition towards sustainable agriculture while strengthening rural livelihoods nationwide.

About Shakti Pumps

Shakti Pumps is a global leader in sustainable, high-efficiency water and solar pumping solutions, committed to advancing clean energy adoption across India and worldwide. Renowned for its engineering excellence, the company has played a transformative role in modernising the agricultural sector through reliable, technology-driven solar pump systems. All Shakti submersible pumps are built using 100% Stainless Steel (SS), reflecting world-class manufacturing standards, durability, and innovation.

Shakti Pumps holds the distinction of being India's first 5-star rated pump manufacturer and supplies its products to over 100 countries. With complete in-house manufacturing capabilities for solar pumps, motors, controllers, structures, and VFDs, the company ensures unmatched quality and performance across its product portfolio. Driven by a strong commitment to nation-building, Shakti Pumps continues to support India's renewable energy goals and accelerate the transition to sustainable irrigation and water management solutions.

For more information visit - https://shaktipumps.com/

