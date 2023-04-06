Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI/PNN): The #iamstrongest initiative by SharonPly, a premium plywood brand in Tamil Nadu, embarked on another rewarding journey to donate umbrellas with solar-powered lights to road-side vendors at various temples in TamilNadu & Puducherry.

This #iamstrongest initiative by SharonPly aims to bring light and positivity to the lives of people who fight against all odds to lead a life of grit and dignity. The pushcart vendors in front of various temples stand in the scorching heat and roaring rains to make a living for their families. The umbrella with solar-powered light shelters them from extreme weather conditions and makes their lives a little less troublesome. It also resolved their issues with battery lights, which act only as a temporary solution. It doesn't stay for longer hours and burns a hole in their pockets. These umbrellas bring shelter and light to them and help them save money.

Also Read | Data Breach: Legaltech Platform CrimeCheck's Server Leaked Sensitive Court Record Data.

SharonPly distributed these umbrellas to roadside vendors at famous temples across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry districts. Umbrellas were distributed and installed at temples like Kanchi Kamatchi Amman Temple in Kanchipuram, Ratnagiri Murugan Temple in Vellore, Sri Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Marudhamalai Temple in Coimbatore, Muthumalai Murugan Temple in Salem, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry, and more.

SharonPly is known for its socially responsible initiatives like recognising those who helped others during the pandemic, providing water bowls for animals and birds during summer, awareness campaigns to avoid single-use plastics, installing plastic bottle shredding machines and more.

Also Read | LSG vs SRH, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

SharonPly is a proud and responsible corporate citizen for 35 years and has played a small part in India's amazing journey of 75 years.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)