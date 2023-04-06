In the 10th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Lucknow started brilliantly after having won their opening game against Delhi Capitals but in the second game they faltered as they lost against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second game. Their second game witnessed their prime bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi (3-fer) and Mark Wood (3-fer), bagging crucial wickets but lack of contribution from other bowlers saw CSK racing to a mammoth total of 217. They got off to a great start while chasing 218 helped by a breezy knock by their opener, Kyle Mayers (53) but due to lack of big scores from other batters in the end turned the game the other way as they lost by 12 runs. They will be aiming to bounce back. ‘Jos Buttler Was Getting Stitches’, Sanju Samson Reveals Reason Behind Ravichandran Ashwin Opening Batting in RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad would want to forget their opening game that they lost by 72 runs. Their opening game saw them bowing down before Rajasthan Royals’ top order batters whose crucial knocks aided in posting a colossal total of 203. Chasing 204, Hyderabad’s batters made a mockery of themselves as their top order got sent back into the pavilion even before the 10th over was bowled. Only Abdul Samad (32) managed to come good with the bat, otherwise, they would have got bowled out under 100. Coming into their second match, Hyderabad will be relieved as their regular captain, Aiden Markram, joins the squad to reinvigorate their batting depth, after attending his national duties.

Lucknow Weather Report

Expected weather in Lucknow during LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match 10. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Aiden Markram and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between LSG and SRH is good with the temperatures expected to stay between 20 and 36 degrees Celsius. Jos Buttler Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

This track is suited for both – batters as well as bowlers. Bowlers that are going to bowl with the new ball may find some movements off the pitch. Batters, on the other hand, need to be watchful for a few overs after which they can open their arms. Spinners may also find some help.

