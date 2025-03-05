SHARP Marks Its Comeback in the Indian AC Industry with the Launch of Reiryou, Seiryo & Plasma Chill Series

New Delhi [India], March 5: SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, has announced the launch of its latest innovations in air conditioning technology: the Reiryou, Seiyro, and Plasma Chill series. These advanced air conditioners promise unparalleled cooling performance, energy efficiency, and advanced filters for advanced air purification, tailored to meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

The newly launched air conditioners have cutting-edge features such as 7-stage filtration, 7-in-1 convertible functionality, i-FEEL, self-diagnosis, and self-cleaning technology, offering a perfect blend of comfort, health, and convenience. With multiple capacity options, these products cater to a variety of room sizes, ensuring a cool and clean environment for every home and office. Additionally, these air conditioners reflect SHARP's ongoing commitment to blending technology with innovation to address consumer needs in a sustainable and efficient manner.

Commenting on the launch, "India is a vital market for Sharp, and we are committed to strengthening our presence here," said Mr. Osamu Narita, Managing Director of SHARP Business Systems (India). "Sharp has long been associated with cutting-edge technology, reliability, and excellence. Our vision is to position Sharp as a trusted brand that enriches lives through innovation, offering products that align with the aspirations and lifestyles of Indian consumers. This reaffirms our dedication to delivering solutions that enhance quality of life and set new benchmarks in the industry."

"The reintroduction of Sharp air conditioners in India is a significant milestone in meeting the unique requirements of Indian consumers," said Mr. Mimoh Jain, Vice President of SHARP Appliances Division. "With a focus on advanced technology and energy efficiency, we aim to enhance our product portfolio while reaffirming Sharp's legacy of innovation. Soon, we will integrate our patented Plasmacluster technology into Sharp air conditioners, providing fresher, cleaner air by mimicking the purifying power of nature."

Features and Specifications:

Reiryou Series: Premium Performance and Efficiency

* Tonnage Options: 1.5 Ton to 2 Ton

* Cooling Capacity: 5000W to 6270W

* Energy Rating: 3-Star and 5-Star options

* Introductory launch offers -7 years comprehensive warranty

* 7 in 1 convertible with 4-way swing

* High ambient cooling at 58-degrees

* Designed for larger spaces and those seeking high cooling efficiency with energy-saving features

With its advanced cooling capabilities and focus on energy savings, the Reiryou series redefines premium air conditioning by combining elegance with technological superiority. These air conditioners are ideal for urban consumers looking to enhance their indoor comfort and air quality.

Seiryo Series: Advanced Cooling, Everyday Comfort

* Tonnage Options: 1 Ton to 1.5 Ton

* Cooling Capacity: 3350W to 5210W

* Energy Rating: 3-Star and 5-Star options

* A versatile range catering to diverse consumer needs, ensuring year-round comfort.

The Seiryo series perfectly balances performance and practicality, delivering reliable cooling with smart energy efficiency. Its customizable features and durable construction ensure consistent comfort, making it a trusted choice for Indian households.

Plasma Chill Series: Affordable Cooling with Advanced Features

* Tonnage Options: 1 Ton to 1.5 Ton

* Cooling Capacity: 3350W to 4700W

* Energy Rating: 3-Star

* Especially crafted for homes that demand efficient cooling combined with reliability.

These features make the Plasma Chill series an ideal choice for consumers seeking a balance between advanced technology and affordability. The combination of customizable cooling modes and durable construction ensures long-lasting performance tailored to India's diverse climate needs.

Key features-

* 7 Stage filtration: Captures fine particulate matter for improved indoor air quality

* Convertible Modes: Customize cooling settings for different needs

* Turbo Mode: Instant cooling for immediate comfort

* Gold Fin Coating: Enhanced durability and corrosion resistance

* Self-Cleaning Technology: Reduces maintenance and ensures long-term performance

* Refrigerant Leakage Detection: Ensures safety and efficient operation

* Hidden Display: Provides sleek aesthetics without compromising functionality

* High Ambient Cooling: High Ambient Cooling technology ensures powerful and efficient cooling even in extreme temperatures

* Auto Restart: AC will restart in the same setting after power cut

* i-FEEL: A sensor on the remote signals the AC, which adjusts the cooling, accordingly, making it more comfortable.

* Self-Diagnosis: Self Diagnosis, also known as Smart Detect Technology, alerts the user of a fault in the air conditioner's operation, with an error code, thus ensuring quick resolution.

* Quiet Performance: Sharp Air Conditioners are equipped with a specially designed acoustic jacket that effectively minimizes noise and vibrations

* Japan 7 Shield: SHARP's Japan 7-Shield is a comprehensive quality assurance system designed to ensure unmatched durability, safety, and reliability in its products.

All three series--Reiryou, Seiryo, and Plasma Chill--are engineered to handle India's extreme weather conditions. With advanced cooling capabilities and robust components, these air conditioners ensure reliable performance even during peak summer temperatures. The inclusion of features like Turbo Mode and high ambient cooling highlights SHARP's focus on addressing regional climate challenges while ensuring consistent user satisfaction.

Pricing and Availability

Reiryou starts from Rs39,999/- will come with 7 years comprehensive warranty*, Seriyo starts from Rs32,499/-, and Plasma Chill starts from Rs32,999/- onwards both models will come with 1 year comprehensive, 5 years on PCB, and 10 years on compressor warranty. These models are available at leading retail outlets and online platforms across India. The pricing reflects SHARP's aim to make advanced technology accessible to a wide range of consumers while maintaining high standards of quality and performance.

To learn more about SHARP's new air conditioners or locate a dealer near you, visit

Sharp India- Smart Business & Appliances Solutions

