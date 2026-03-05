VMPL

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 5: The Gera School (TGS), a Cambridge curriculum institution located at Kadamba Plateau, has emerged as Goa's largest international school by enrolment, with 525 students registered for the 2026-27 academic year, according to data shared by the school.

The milestone reflects growing demand among families in the state for internationally aligned education options that combine global curricula with personalised learning environments.

Industry enrolment figures indicate that The Gera School now has the highest student strength among international schools in Goa. School representatives said the growth has been accompanied by continued emphasis on individual attention -- a core element of its educational philosophy centred on "Nurturing Individuality."

The school reports a student-teacher ratio of 1:7.2 and an average class size of about 22 students per division, figures it says enable personalised engagement despite increasing enrolment.

"Growth is meaningful only when learning quality strengthens alongside it," said Mr Carol Joseph, Principal of The Gera School. "For us, becoming Goa's largest international school is not a number, it is a responsibility. Our focus remains unchanged: every child must be known as an individual. The strength of our model at The Gera School, lies in our teacher mentorship culture, and the daily rigour of inquiry-based learning. As we launch Grade 12, we are not simply adding a cohort. We are completing a learning journey that begins with curiosity in the early years and culminates in confident, globally prepared young adults."

Transition to Full K-12 Institution

The upcoming academic year will also mark the school's transition into a complete K-12 institution, with the launch of its first Grade 12 cohort under the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) framework.

The Cambridge curriculum is internationally recognised for its inquiry-based approach and emphasis on analytical thinking, preparing students for global higher-education pathways through programmes culminating in A-Levels.

Growth and Investment

According to Mr Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments, the institution's scale has enabled expanded investment in faculty and infrastructure.

"A common concern among parents is that as a school grows, individual attention reduces. We were conscious of that perception from the very beginning. For us, scale has never been about numbers alone. It is about capability. Growth allows us to invest more deeply in faculty quality, infrastructure, and specialised programmes while maintaining a strong student-teacher ratio. Our aim is to build an institution that combines the vibrancy of a large school community with the personal attention families rightly expect. With the transition of The Gera School to a full K-12 Cambridge pathway, we are ensuring that parents in Goa no longer have to look beyond the state for globally benchmarked higher secondary education."

Focus on Holistic Development

The campus integrates academic learning with creative and physical development through a range of facilities, including smart classrooms, tech-enabled learning environments and laboratories, dedicated facilities for performing and visual arts with a state-of-the-art auditorium, a learning resource centre, and robust indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure.

School officials say structured co-curricular and performing arts programmes form an integral part of the learning model, aimed at developing students across academic, creative, and athletic dimensions, tailored to the unique interests of each child.

Strengthening International Education in Goa

With its transition to a full K-12 Cambridge pathway, The Gera School aims to expand access to internationally benchmarked education within Goa, reducing the need for students to move out of the state for higher secondary international programmes.

Founded as a co-educational institution affiliated with Cambridge Assessment International Education, the school offers an international curriculum focused on inquiry-based learning, holistic development, and global readiness through academics, arts, sports, and life-skills education.

About The Gera School

The Gera School, located at Kadamba Plateau, is recognized by the nationally and internationally accepted Cambridge Board. It is a co-educational, day-boarding international school. It commenced in 2018 for Pre-primary and Primary up to the 4th standard. The school now boasts 525 students, and has expanded into a K-12 school.

The school campus is equipped with world-class infrastructure and facilities spread over four acres. These include a state-of-the-art auditorium, specially designed smart classrooms, dedicated rooms for music and the arts, a well equipped and spacious library for collaborative and independent reading, a range of indoor and outdoor sports facilities, and Science and Computer laboratories. Apart from academics, TGS gives a lot of importance to co curricular activities including drama, music, art, gymnastics, and Martial Arts, amongst others.

The Gera School offers the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum of high standards while drawing inspiration from the rich experiences that life in India provides. The academic curriculum is designed to foster a sense of responsibility, critical thinking and reasoning, global awareness, and civic engagement among the students, thus preparing them to be true citizens of the 21st century. The teaching is activity- and application-based, experiential, interactive, and differentiated so as to cater to the different needs of learners.

The Gera School recognizes that academic proficiency alone is not enough. A school must prepare children for a world that is constantly changing. What will ensure success are excellent communication skills, collaborative skills, and attributes of creativity and innovativeness, resilience, and perseverance. Accordingly, the school has a life skill programme focusing on relationships and communication, teamwork, project management, as well as entrepreneurship. It is to these ends that TGS works so that every child is led towards self-actualization, with a variety of challenging but enjoyable learning experiences in and out of the classroom. The values of trust, quality, student-first and innovation will continue to guide the school. Furthermore, parents of students studying in TGS, aspiring to send their children to Centres of Higher Education in India and abroad will certainly benefit as the Cambridge certifications are recognized and rated highly in India and all over the world.

For more information about The Gera School or admissions, please visit [www.thegeraschool.com] or contact [info@geraschool.com].

