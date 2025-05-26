PRNewswire

Bali [Indonesia], May 26: Shelter Pererenan is proud to announce its recognition as a recipient of the Prestige Gourmet Gold Award 2025, celebrating its position among the Top 10 Restaurants in Indonesia.

Hosted by Prestige Indonesia, the inaugural awards gathered a distinguished panel of nearly 30 tastemakers, creatives, and culinary professionals--each selected for their expertise and deep appreciation of gastronomy. Through a highly selective judging process, Shelter earned its place on the national stage for its consistent commitment to culinary integrity and elevated guest experience.

"This recognition is a meaningful milestone for our entire team at Shelter. We take great pride in crafting food that is honest, soulful, and deeply rooted in flavor--delivered with intention from our kitchen to each guest's table," said Chef Stephen.

More than just an accolade, this recognition is a celebration of Shelter's dedication to quality--from ingredient sourcing and technique to the genuine hospitality that defines every guest touchpoint.

About Shelter Pererenan

Tucked in the vibrant heart of Pererenan, Canggu, Shelter is a modern Mediterranean restaurant rooted in simplicity, seasonality, and soul. Known for its earthy interiors, open kitchen, and generous hospitality, Shelter is a favorite among locals, expats, and traveling gourmands seeking thoughtful food and a relaxed, yet refined atmosphere. Whether it's a slow brunch or vibrant dinner service, every dish reflects the team's devotion to honest, flavorful cooking.

