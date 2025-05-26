Roadies XX gang leader Prince Narula, who has earned the title of 'Reality TV King of India' over the years, has participated in, dominated, and won almost every reality show he’s been part of. From MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, to Nach Baliye - you name the show, and he’s probably won it. After winning Roadies 12 under Rannvijay Singha's mentorship, it has been almost a decade since he began serving as a gang leader on the show. Now, in the latest season, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav joins the show and dares to challenge Prince Narula’s dominance. The two, who have often clashed this season, locked horns once again, this time more aggressively than ever. Prince ended up calling Elvish an "online badmaash", making things worse. ‘Saari Cheezein Clear Hai’: Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula End Their Feud After Ugly Spat on ‘Roadies XX’ (Watch Video).

Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav Engage in Verbal Spat Ahead of ‘Roadies XX’ Finale

The finale of Roadies XX is just around the corner, and the latest promo shared by the makers has left everyone shocked. What started as a disagreement between Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav turned ugly as both started abusing each other. While replying to one of Elvish's comments, Prince Narula called the BB OTT 2 winner an "online badmaash". He could also be heard telling Elvish, "Abhi aaya hai tu naya naua, do teen saal kaam karega. Tere jaiso ko nikaal ke bheja hai."

Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav Lock Horns in New Promo of ‘Roadies XX’

Prince could later be seen charging towards Elvish and warning him, "Hindi mein samajh nahi aaya to Punjabi mein samjhaunga. Meri baat sun, online badmaash hai." Things got so out of hand that Rannvijay Singha had to step in to separate the two. The heated moment has sparked widespread reactions online, with Elvish's fans criticising Prince for his behaviour. They felt that Prince was too harsh with his words."

Talking about the recent episode of Roadies Double XX, Gang Rhea's Rohit, who missed the Ticket to Finale by just a second, was unfortunately voted out. Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, who was double-crossed by his own gang member Hartaaj and later returned to the show during the auction, went on to win the Ticket to Finale task with Gang Gautam (Gautam Gulati). However, he double-crossed his gang leader and went back to his original mentor, Elvish Yadav’s gang. ‘MTV Roadies’: Unprecedented Vote-Out Triggers Panic in Adventure Reality Show.

Gullu Wins ‘Roadies XX’ Ticket to Finale

While we wait to see who the winner of Roadies XX will be, online leaks and social media posts claim that Hartaaj has won Season 20 of Roadies.

