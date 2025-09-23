BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23: SHI Locuz and AWS today unveiled their groundbreaking Generative AI Center of Innovation (COI), marking a significant milestone in India's artificial intelligence landscape. This strategic collaboration combines AWS's industry-leading cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities with SHI Locuz's extensive domain expertise to create a first-of-its-kind innovation ecosystem for enterprises across India.

Strategic Impact: The COI emerges as a timely solution to address the growing demand for responsible and scalable Generative AI implementation across sectors. By providing a secure, enterprise-grade environment for experimentation and development, the center enables organizations to fast-track their AI transformation journey while ensuring compliance and governance.

Industry Focus:

* E-governance Solutions: Digital service delivery optimization* Citizen Services: Multi-language AI interfaces for public programs* Policy Implementation: AI-driven analysis and execution tools* Smart City Initiatives: Integrated urban management solutions* Education Sector: AI-enabled learning and administrative tools

Key Features and Benefits:

* Rapid deployment of production-ready AI solutions* Industry-specific accelerators and frameworks* Comprehensive governance and compliance controls* Access to cutting-edge AWS GenAI technologies* Expert guidance from SHI Locuz's specialized tech teams

Technology Offerings:

* Advanced AI Agents with industry-specific knowledge* Intelligent Document Processing with multi-language support* Predictive Analytics with real-time insights* Custom Industry Solutions built on AWS's secure infrastructure

"The launch of our Generative AI Center of Innovation marks a pivotal step in our journey to help enterprises unlock the full potential of AI," said Uttam Majumdar, Senior Vice President - Business & Services, SHI Locuz. "By combining our deep domain expertise with AWS's powerful AI capabilities, we aim to co-create solutions that are not only innovative but also deeply relevant to our customers' evolving needs.

