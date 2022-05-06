Tokyo [Japan], May 6 (ANI): Toyoso, the venue for Tokyo Olympics, has dramatically developed ever since the games were held here. Michino Terrace Toyusu was opened in April.

It was constructed and organized by Japanese representative general contractor Shimizu Corp. as the base of Toyosu Smart City.

Michino Terrace has an office area and hotel area. There are digital modern facilities like robots and autonomous driving vehicles.

"The Toyosu area is surrounded by water, green environment, and nature, which is different from Marunouchi and Nihonbashi. We built an office that provides a workplace in which people can work feeling wind, sunshine and good views on the roof floor. Also, tenants can contact each other easily," said Ryutu Mizoguchi, Shimizu Corporation.

Shimizu corporation is a big general contractor and continuously absorbing social necessity.

It is the resource for the expansion of the business field. Basically, Japan's society is suffering by decreasing population and labour power.

Shimizu corp. is trying to solve it by its rich experience of construction and DX. A smart city is required to supply comfortable life and safe life.

Shimizu corp. analyzes that a smart city has 2 aspects. One is vigorous economic activity including food culture derives from Toyosu fresh market which has moved from Tsukiji market.

The second aspect is tough city against disaster. Under disaster it is worked as an evacuating venue.

"In Toyosu, there are transportations of BRT, Yurikamome, and a subway line in the future, so we need to think about how to build various transportation hubs and how to link these transportation hubs with tenant buildings, and hotels. We believe that the future of Japan will require the creation of these types of urban development in combination. We promote a plan now in this approach," said Ryuta Mizoguchi, Shimizu Corporation.

"We are also working on this in the rural areas. We hope that Toyosu case will be useful for future development," he added.

There are several places to see in Toyosu smart city like the Tokyo Tower, Sky Tree, Rainbow Bridge and the bay area. Toyosu smart city is designed to provide the best quality of life. (ANI)

