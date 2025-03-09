New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the ongoing projects of his ministry -- worth Rs 2 trillion -- and drew up a goal of completing at least 150 projects by September 2025.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) organised a two-day 'Chintan Shivir, 2025' in Srinagar with a vision to evaluate, reset, discover, and apply solutions to unlock the potential of India's Blue Economy.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: How To Watch IND vs NZ CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The event focused on strengthening India's shipbuilding and repair capabilities, improving financial and digital solutions for maritime infrastructure, and promoting a greener, more sustainable shipping industry.

Emphasis was laid on achieving targets set out in the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Major announcements were made at the Chintan Shivir in this regard, as outlined below:

A total of 150 initiatives/projects were identified for completion within the next six months, with a deadline set for September 6, 2025.

The Union Minister reemphasised India's vision to be among the top 5 shipbuilding nations by 2047, with an additional shipbuilding capacity of 4 million Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT).

He directed the formulation of suitable policies and skill development initiatives while encouraging collaboration with the State governments.

The Bharat Container Shipping Line will be established under the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

All major ports to tender for at least 1 Green Tug within the next 3 months.

The Harbour Craft Green Transition Programme will be launched to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions across Indian ports.

A Coastal Green Shipping Corridor will be established, with the Kandla-Tuticorin corridor being the 1st to be developed in partnership with SCI, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VoCPA).The

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will invest Rs 100 crore in three National Waterways in Jammu and Kashmir, boosting inland water transport and connectivity in the region.

The Decade of the Sagarmala Vision will be celebrated in March 2025.

A Sagarmala Startup and Innovation Initiative (S2I2) will be launched, accompanied by the establishment of Maritime Innovation Hubs (MIHs).

India Ports Services Limited (IPSL) will be set up as a national platform for all major ports, providing end-to-end services to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is to commence commercial operations by April 2025.

The Sagarmala Digital Centre of Excellence (CoE), in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), will be established to drive the digital transformation of the maritime sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "Our commitment to transforming ports and waterways remains unwavering. Chintan Shivir 2025 is a crucial platform to set new benchmarks, review targets, and ensure that this sector continues to drive economic progress."

"At this Chintan Shivir, we have made remarkable progress as we have charted the map for the growth of maritime sector of the country towards realisation of the goal of Viksit Bharat. Innovative programs like Sagarmala Start Up Innovation Initiative with Maritime Innovation Hubs, Harbour Craft Green Transition Program, and Sagarmala Digital Centre of Excellence, among others, will be set up to amp up efficiency in the sector."

"We are aiming to expand the shipbuilding industry to be able to construct ships with an additional Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 4 million tons."

One of the key moments of Chintan Shivir 2025 was the signing of an MoU between the IWAI and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to boost river cruise tourism in the State.

The IWAI, the nodal agency for developing national waterways in the country, will develop an inland waterways ecosystem on three National Waterways of Jammu and Kashmir.

An investment of Rs 100 crore will be made to develop infrastructure for smooth transportation on the Rivers Chenab (NW-26), Jhelum (NW-49), and Ravi (NW-84).

This initiative seeks to enhance tourism, create jobs, and drive economic growth in the. The agreement was signed in the presence of the Union Minister; Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur; J&K Minister Satish Sharma; Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, TK Ramachandran; and IWAI Chairman Vijay Kumar, among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)