India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Tournament’s two best teams India and New Zealand meet in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While team India are unbeaten thus far, New Zealand faced just one defeat and that too against the Men in Blue in the group stage as both the sides were part of Group A. Meanwhile for IND vs NZ free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Five Key Areas That Will Affect Result of IND vs NZ Summit Clash.

While India will be chasing their third ICC Champions Trophy title, New Zealand, on the other hand, are looking for their second title. Rohit Sharma and Co start as favourites to win the final but New Zealand are expected to put up a tough fight. The two sides met at the same venue earlier with India emerging victorious by 44 runs. The pitch at Dubai has been on a slower side with Australia posting the highest first innings total of 264 in the tournament. And it was bettered by India with a four-wicket win.

When it comes to ICC knockouts New Zealand have a 3-1 advantage over India. However, the last knockout meeting which was the semi-final of 2023 ODI World Cup went in favour of India. Overall, India and New Zealand have met in 119 ODIs. The Men in Blue lead the head-to-head record with 61 wins while the Kiwis have won 50 ODIs against India. Check out India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match details and viewing options below.

When is India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 09. The live action in the IND vs NZ cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Check out India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final viewing options below. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: INR 5000 Crore Bets Placed on Mega Fixture as Delhi Police Take Action – Report.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the IND vs NZ CT 2025 final match live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Sports18 1. For the India vs New Zealand viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final free live streaming will be available on recently launched JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So IND vs NZ free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India but for a limited time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2025 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).