New Delhi [India], January 19: In the bustling food lanes of Andheri West, Mumbai, Shree Ganeshji's Iyengar Bakery & Restaurant has emerged as a trusted destination for authentic South Indian flavours and classic Iyengar bakery offerings. Known for its soft idlis, crisp benne dosas, aromatic filter coffee and freshly baked snacks, the brand has built a loyal customer base by staying rooted in tradition while maintaining consistency and quality. What began as a neighbourhood favourite has steadily grown into a recognised name for comfort-driven vegetarian cuisine.

The brand's strength lies in its unwavering focus on taste, hygiene and value. Every dish at Shree Ganeshji's Iyengar Bakery & Restaurant reflects time-tested recipes, careful sourcing of ingredients and disciplined kitchen practices. The restaurant's warm, no-frills environment mirrors the essence of classic South Indian eateries, offering diners an experience that is both nostalgic and reliable. Over the years, it has become a daily ritual for many patrons seeking honest food and familiar flavours.

With growing demand for authentic regional Indian cuisine, Shree Ganeshji's Iyengar Bakery & Restaurant is now preparing for its next phase of growth. The brand is gearing up for international expansion, with plans to enter key global markets such as Dubai and Australia, where Indian food enjoys strong cultural and culinary appreciation. This expansion aims to carry forward the brand's core identity while adapting to global dining standards and expectations.

Behind this growing brand is Manish Shetty, the founder and driving force who has transformed a single Mumbai outlet into a scalable hospitality concept. A hands-on entrepreneur, Manish has focused extensively on building strong operational foundations -- from standardised recipes and kitchen SOPs to staff training, hygiene protocols and vendor management. His approach reflects a deep understanding that sustainable growth in hospitality depends on systems, not shortcuts.

As a hospitality entrepreneur, Manish Shetty represents a new generation of Indian restaurateurs who blend traditional cuisine with modern business thinking. Through structured planning and a long-term vision, he is actively exploring partnerships and collaborations that align with the brand's values. Alongside business expansion, he is also building his professional presence through digital platforms, sharing insights into his journey, philosophy and operational learnings.

Looking ahead, Shree Ganeshji's Iyengar Bakery & Restaurant aims to introduce global audiences to the simplicity and soul of South Indian vegetarian food. From benne dosas and filter coffee to signature bakery items and comfort meals, the brand plans to offer a familiar yet elevated experience that resonates with both the Indian diaspora and local consumers abroad. Cities like Dubai, with their vibrant food culture, and Australia, with its growing demand for vegetarian and balanced dining, present strong opportunities for the brand's philosophy.

As the brand prepares to step onto the international stage, it remains anchored to the principles that defined its success in Mumbai -- consistency, authenticity and guest-first thinking. From a beloved neighbourhood restaurant in Andheri West to an emerging global hospitality concept, Shree Ganeshji's Iyengar Bakery & Restaurant stands as a testament to how regional Indian food brands can scale internationally while staying true to their roots.

