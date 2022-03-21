Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 21 (ANI/PNN): Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd, one of India's leading courier and logistics firms, has taken up a Digital Transformation journey in an endeavor to deliver faster, safer, and more efficient services to its customers.

With an aim to 'Save Papers to Save Environment' vision, the company is bringing to an end the hardcopy of consignment notes (CNs) for the retail booking w.e.f. April 01, 2022. The retail customers will now get copies of CNs in digitized form on the platforms like Whatsapp and Email. With this initiative, the company will save around 8,000 kg paper and a big number of trees. Shree Maruti has planned a series of initiatives to discontinue the use of papers and opt for more digital solutions in the coming years.

Also Read | Rent is Spiking. Restaurants Are Buzzing. Covid Restrictions Have Lifted. But New York … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Speaking on the initiative, Ajay Mokariya, Managing Director, Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd said, "As a company, we are focused on making our customers' life easy with the adoption of environment-friendly and tech-enabled solutions. Reducing your reliance on paper allows you to create a more sustainable business. We believe Digital Transformation presents plenty of opportunities and has enormous potential for our industry. Our next phase of digitalization is about accelerating adoption of new-age technologies across the business to achieve enhanced speed, efficiency, and flexibility to keep pace with today's demands."

Shree Maruti has developed a state-of-the-art IT platform that helps it deliver a great customer experience at every touchpoint. In the second phase, the company will stop using/minimizing physical Delivery Run Sheet (DRS) copies. The last mile deliveries will be done through Digital Delivery i.e., it will perform digital deliveries through MOB. This can be treated as Digital Delivery System (DDS). In the coming days, Shree Maruti is planning to minimize the usage of hard copies of Consignment Notes in credit booking and also hard copies of monthly invoices in credit booking.

Also Read | Truffoire - On Its Way To Become One of the Most Loved Luxury Beauty Brands.

"Worldwide consumption of paper has risen by 400% in the last 40 years, with 35% of harvested trees being used for paper manufacturing. Paper production is the third most energy-intensive of all manufacturing industries. With the paperless initiative, we are aiming to achieve 100% digitization in our retail and corporate. The strategy aims to identify all the primary manual processes that require the usage of paper and render them 100% digital", added Mokariya.

The global consumption of paper and board amounted to an estimated 399 million metric tons in the year 2020. It is expected that demand will increase steadily over the next decade, reaching approximately 461 million metric tons in 2030. According to a study, 70% of the total waste in offices is made up of paper, and as much as 30% of print jobs are never even picked up from the printer. On average, companies completely lose around 7.5% of all their paper documentation. Paper consumption grows by 22% a year, meaning paper costs double every 3.3 years.

Being one of the leading courier and logistics companies, Shree Maruti Courier strives to come up with new ideas that set a new benchmark in the industry. Last year the company had launched an eco-friendly delivery service using Electric two-wheelers in five cities in India. With this, it became the first company in the courier and logistic sector to initiate a novel concept of creating a green energy supply chain.

This pilot project received huge accolades from the industry experts which has inspired the company to take E-bike adoption to the next level. Shree Maruti is planning to add more E-vehicles in its fleet in metros and major megacities to reduce the fuel cost significantly, contribute to reducing carbon footprints, and provide competitive services compare to the traditional delivery tools.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)