New Delhi [India], April 15: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission is a Delhi-based non-profit and volunteer-driven organization that aims to lead people on a journey inwards. Founded in 2010 by Sri Guru Ratna Prabhu, who continues to lead the mission with her profound wisdom and guidance, the mission is run by hundreds of sevaks with the vision of "living is giving". SRM seeks to inspire and awaken mankind to its inner infinite through limitless knowledge, unshakable devotion, and profound meditation.

Sri Guru, the Founder of SRM, is more than simply a name; she embodies the mission's principles. As a mystic, yogi, and visionary spiritual teacher, Sri Guru offers constant direction to thousands of seekers on their inner journeys. Her intellectual brilliance and meditative grace serve as a beacon, illuminating the path of self-discovery and spiritual development. Along with imparting significant knowledge, she emphasizes the need for meditation--but only with the right methodology.

Moreover, in 2015, Sri Guru introduced SwaRaj Kriya, a revolutionary meditation technique that has been the heart and soul of SRM since its inception. This transformative yogic meditation technique is not just changing lives but propelling them forward exponentially. The fundamental purpose of SRM is to ignite the infinite powers within each individual. Through the invaluable tools of Satsangs and Meditations, Sri Guru instils profound clarity in the seekers and illuminates the path to personal transformation.

At Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, compassion and love are the cornerstone of collective belief. As a close-knit family, SRM harnesses this powerful energy to provide individuals with a platform to give back to society through numerous humanitarian initiatives, serving thousands of people each year across the country. The mission of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Delhi, is to support individuals in recognizing, moving towards, and achieving this noble goal.

