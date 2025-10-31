Casparus J.H. Kromhout, MD and CEO, Shriram Life and D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT and Industries, Govt of Telangana, awarding a scholarship at an event by Shriram Life Insurance

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31: Shriram Life Insurance Company has awarded scholarships to 10th class toppers from government schools across 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana for the academic year 2024-25. As part of the scholarship initiative, each constituency topper will receive a one-time scholarship of INR 30,000, while the top three students at the state level will each be awarded INR 1 lakh.

The scholarships are expected to partly fund the students' expenses in their intermediate course.

As part of the eligibility criteria, only government-run state board schools are covered. The list of students has been provided by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana.

D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, and Legislative Affairs was among the key dignitaries present at the event. The minister handed over the scholarship cheques to the students. KRC Sekhar, MD, Shriram Life; R. Duruvasan, Director, Shriram Life; and Srinivas Reddy, Executive Director, Shriram Life also attended the event.

This scholarship initiative is part of Shriram Life's ongoing CSR initiatives, reflecting the company's commitment to supporting the education of children from underprivileged communities.

"This initiative closely aligns with our purpose of serving the community. We look forward to more students getting motivated through this programme and aspire for higher achievements in their academics and in their overall well-being," said Casparus J.H. Kromhout, MD and CEO, Shriram Life Insurance.

Stressing the importance of value-based education, minister Shri D. Sridhar Babu urged students to develop their self-confidence and acquire the necessary skills to take advantage of the rapidly growing job opportunities in Telangana. He emphasized the importance of skill development, noting that only an education that combines values, discipline, and skills will provide long-term success to the youth.

Shriram Life Insurance is committed to serving the underserved and unserved segments of India, focusing on families that truly need financial protection. With a network of 537 branches across the country, the company offers a range of affordable products including term, endowment, ULIPs, and annuities--tailored for rural and urban middle-class customers. With over 14.6 lakh in-force policyholders and INR 14,187 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), as of September 2025, the company continues to drive financial inclusion by addressing the needs of the most deserving households.

Shriram Group is one of India's leading financial conglomerates, with a strong presence in retail financing, life insurance, general insurance, chit funds, stock broking, financial product distribution, and asset management services. The Group's focus is on serving underserved communities, driven by its financial inclusion agenda to bring finance to low-income families and small businesses. Shriram Group serves over 3.44 crore customers, has a marketing force of more than 1.79 lakh, employs over 1.16 lakh people, and operates through more than 4,675 branches. It manages an AUM of INR 3.49 lakh crore as of June 2025.

