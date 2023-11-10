PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 10: SI-UK is thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever SI-UK Accommodation Fest on November 17th, 2023.

Partnering with Casita, a renowned name in the accommodation sector, the event is designed to help students search for suitable accommodation when studying abroad. It will allow students to learn more about the accommodation process, associated costs, and terms and conditions of rental agreements.

Students can connect with experts from Casita who will be on hand to guide them through every step of the accommodation journey. Whether you are preparing to embark on your academic journey in January 2024 or September 2024, this event offers an excellent opportunity to explore housing options and make informed decisions.

Join us on November 17th, 2023, from 3pm-5pm, at the SI-UK Accommodation Fest as we assist you in unlocking your dream home for the upcoming academic year.

* Event: SI-UK Accommodation Fest* Date: November 17th, 2023* Time: 3 PM - 5 PM* Location: Zoom

We can't wait to help you find your home away from home. Book your consultation today.

About SI-UK

SI-UK provides free and independent advice to international students applying to study in the UK.

We believe international students should have access to trusted, expert advice about the UK universities and courses and be supported by professional and experienced advisers throughout their whole journey: from the first tentative enquiries, the application process, and right up to their arrival in the UK and throughout their life at university.

Celebrating its 17th anniversary in 2023, SI-UK has helped tens of thousands of international students join global universities and now has 92 offices across 40 countries.

Contacts: United Knowledge Education Consultants Pvt LtdSuite 9-13, 1st Floor, Indra Palace, H BlockMiddle Circle, Connaught Place, Opposite H&M,New Delhi 110001DelhiIndiaPhone: 011-42028200delhi@studyin-uk.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162793/SI_UK_India_Logo.jpg

