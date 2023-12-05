New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The culinary world is gearing up for a showcase at the 5th edition of 'SIAL INDIA,' an international exhibition for food and beverages, synchronized with Vinexpo India, a premier event for wine and spirits.

This grand event is scheduled to unfold from 07th to 09th December 2023 at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Opposition on NPAs Issue, Says 'India's Economy World's Fastest Growing'.

Two major events, SIAL INDIA and Vinexpo India, are joining forces to create a harmonious synergy between wine, beverages, and food.

Powered by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) and supported by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), the exhibition is a collaboration between Comexposium, France, and Inter Ads, India (SIAL India) and Vinexposium, France, and Inter Ads, India (Vinexpo India).

Also Read | Istiklol vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Get Match Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

The inauguration, anticipated to be conducted by Janusz Wojciechowski, Agriculture Commissioner of the European Union, will witness the presence of Ambassadors from participating countries.

The EU, honoured as the Region of Honour, will host a conference titled "The EU and India: A Partnership in Food Excellence" on December 8th.

The conference will delve into ensuring the safety, quality, authenticity, and sustainability of agri-food products, trends in F&B innovation, and products yet to reach the Indian market.

SIAL India has garnered a remarkable industry response, featuring participation from over 30 countries, 300 national and international exhibitors, and various sponsors.

This creates a dynamic platform for international buyers and sellers to network through the hosted buyer program organized by SIAL.

The exhibition serves as an excellent opportunity to showcase the latest products, launch technology, and engage in discussions to address industry needs.

Countries like Austria, the European Union, France, Greece, Italy, Iran, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Korea, Tunisia, Turkey, Thailand, the USA, and more will present new products, the latest technology, and product innovations.

SIAL India is introducing three captivating event categories: SIAL Innovation, SIAL Conference, and SIAL Tasting Square. These segments promise foresight into global market development, discussions led by industry experts, and live cooking shows by renowned chefs such as Anahita Dhondy, Manjit Gill & Ritika Gill, Narender Singh Latwal, Pankaj Bhadouria, Manisha Bhasin, Nishant Choubey and Rakhi, Vaibhav Bhargava, Ashish Bhasin, Gokhan, Gautam Chaudhry, Parvinder Bali, and more.

Vinexpo India will host daily Master Classes featuring wines and spirits from France, New Zealand, the European Union, Hungary, and India.

Alessio Secci, Director of Fratelli, will address the opening day session, with other masterclasses conducted by industry experts.

Nicola Trentesaux, Director of SIAL Group, expressed excitement about the vast opportunities in the Indian food market and acknowledged India's status as the biggest market globally with a burgeoning middle class.

Trentesaux said, "SIAL India is no doubt the place to be to understand the Indian food market and assess the amazing opportunities ahead of us. Not only India is now the biggest market in the world with over 1.4 billion inhabitants but the appetite of the middle class for new and innovative products is amazing".

He added, "Sial India will take place in a beautiful new venue offering high international standards. All the main Indian importers and distributors will attend the show to identify new sourcing opportunities. We will have the pleasure of hosting an amazing European delegation led by the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food."

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium, conveyed his honour in welcoming participants to Vinexpo India, emphasizing the event as a celebration of passion, innovation, and the artistry of fine wines and spirits.

Lameyse said, "It will be my honour to welcome our participant exhibitors, visitors, journalists and partners to the grand opening of Vinexpo India, in New Delhi. Today marks the beginning of a celebration of passion, innovation, and the artistry of fine wines and spirits".

"In the heart of India, where tradition meets modernity, we will gather to toast to the richness of the wine cultures and the boundless possibilities that our Vinexpo India offers. It is not merely an event; it is a journey into the realms of taste, elegance, and the shared joy that comes from the perfect encounter," added Lameyse.

Rajan Sharma, Director, Inter Ads Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd, described SIAL India 2023 as more than an exhibition, calling it a celebration of global culinary diversity, innovation, and connection.

Sharma said, "Privileged to announce the arrival of the 5th edition of SIAL India! This year's dynamic event focuses on sustainability, technology, and diverse flavours. SIAL India 2023 is more than an exhibition; it's a celebration of global culinary diversity, innovation, and connection. The commitment extends beyond the exhibition floor, inspiring connection and positive change in the food industry".

Said added, "As we open our doors to both national and international enthusiasts, we invite you to join us in shaping the future of food. This is the place where innovation meets a world of opportunity - welcome to a culinary journey that transcends borders and redefines the international food landscape!"

He invites enthusiasts to join in shaping the future of food, where innovation meets a world of opportunity.

SIAL India and Vinexpo India promise an immersive culinary journey, transcending borders, and redefining the international food landscape. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)