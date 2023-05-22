Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) is inviting candidates to take advantage of its all-inclusive initiative that provides a complete digital transformation under one roof, offering a wide range of in-demand programmes. The Institute is proud to offer MBA-IT, MBA-DT and MSc CA after BBA (IT) and BCA, creating a complete canvas for students to build their highly skilled technical careers.

One of the unique features of SICSR's programmes is the continuity and progression that they offer to the students. Students who enrol in the BCA or BBA (IT) programmes can get lateral admission to the MSc CA or MBA-IT programmes respectively. This ensures that students can continue their IT education without any interruption or hassle. Continuity in IT education is important because it helps students develop their ICT (Information and Communication Technology) capability, which is the ability to use ICT effectively and appropriately to have a complete understanding of technology and its real-world applications. According to a LinkedIn report, ICT skills are among the most in-demand skills for employers in 2021. Moreover, continuing education can also enhance students' career prospects, increase their earning potential, and keep them updated with the latest technology trends.

The programme structure allows students to pursue undergraduate programmes in BCA and BBA (IT), providing a strong foundation in the field of information technology. After completing their undergraduate studies, students can further hone their skills by pursuing postgraduate programmes in MBA-IT and MSc CA. This two-step approach enables students to obtain a complete education in the field of IT, preparing them for a successful career in the industry.

The MBA-IT programme provides students with a comprehensive understanding of the business side of IT. This programme includes a broad range of programmes in areas such as IT management, project management, and IT strategy. Further, the MSc CA programme focuses on providing students with a strong foundation in the technical aspects of IT, such as programming languages, databases, and network infrastructure.

SICSR also offers a new programme, Master of Business Administration in Digital Transformation (MBA-DT), which is a two-year programme that equips students with the skills and knowledge to lead digital transformation initiatives in various domains.

Further, the Institute has a strong history of producing highly skilled IT professionals. Graduates have an excellent track record of being recruited by top-tier companies in the IT industry. The Institute also has several international collaborations and MoUs with leading institutions worldwide, providing students with opportunities to engage in global learning experiences.

The complete digital transformation initiative, combined with the range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, provides students with an unparalleled opportunity to build a highly skilled technical career. SICSR encourages students to take advantage of this opportunity by pursuing the UG programmes on offer and then pursuing the PG programmes to further upskill and upscale themselves.

SICSR Pune has a robust industry interface and a dedicated placement cell that offers numerous opportunities for students to secure positions in reputable companies. Some of the leading recruiters for SICSR Pune include Deloitte, Amdocs, Infosys, HPE, Titan, Capgemini, ZS Associates, Morgan Stanley, PwC, EY, ONIT, Colgate, Lentra AI, UBS, Cognizant, D.E. Shaw India Pvt. Ltd, Amazon, DeltaX, WIPRO, FIS Global, IBM, Persistent Systems, HSBC, and VMWare amongst others. The SICSR cohort has displayed immense potential, with the highest packages of Rs. 21.5 LPA and Rs. 14 LPA for UG and MSc CA programs, respectively.

SICSR's proven record of producing highly skilled IT professionals, combined with international collaborations and MoUs with leading institutions worldwide, provides students with unparalleled opportunities for learning and growth. SICSR invites students to join their UG courses and further pursue the PG courses to unlock limitless possibilities.

