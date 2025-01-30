VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 30: Sidhant Gupta former Director at Kwality highlights, "The entry of global dairy giants with their aggressive pricing strategies poses a real threat to our small and marginal farmers. We need immediate policy interventions to ensure that our local producers are not driven out of the market. By fostering innovation and engaging with consumers, the Indian dairy industry can not only protect its interests but also emerge as a strong global competitor."

The Indian dairy industry, valued at over $160 billion, stands as the largest globally. Its vast and diverse ecosystem plays a crucial role in the nation's economy, providing livelihoods to millions. However, this robust sector is currently facing a significant threat from international dairy giants making inroads into the Indian market. "Global dairy companies entering the Indian market often employ aggressive pricing strategies and offer deep discounts," says Sidhant Gupta, Ex-Non-Executive Director at Kwality. While these tactics aim to attract cost-conscious consumers, they pose a severe risk to the stability of local dairy producers. "By undercutting prices, these international players can capture substantial market share, potentially destabilizing the well-established Indian dairy ecosystem," adds Gupta.

Impact on Small & Marginal Farmers and The Call for Policy Interventions

"A striking 70% of India's dairy production comes from small and marginal farmers," says Sidhant Gupta. Continuing further, he mentions, "These farmers rely heavily on dairy as a primary source of income. The financial muscle of global dairy giants allows them to absorb short-term losses from aggressive pricing strategies, a luxury that small Indian farmers cannot afford." This imbalance threatens to erode the livelihoods of millions who depend on dairy farming, pushing them into economic vulnerability.

Sidhant Gupta, a prominent voice in the Indian dairy sector, underscores the urgent need for policy interventions to safeguard local farmers. Gupta argues that without regulatory frameworks to curb unfair competition, the entry of well-funded global players could lead to a monopolization of the market. "Policies that protect the interests of small farmers, such as minimum support prices and import duties on foreign dairy products, could provide much-needed relief," opines Sidhant Gupta.

Evolving Consumer Preferences, Innovation and Collaboration

Adding another layer of complexity, Gupta notes a significant shift in urban consumer preferences. There is a growing demand for premium and value-added dairy products, such as organic milk, artisanal cheeses, and fortified yogurts. Indian dairy brands face the dual challenge of innovating to meet these evolving tastes while ensuring that products remain affordable for the average consumer.

Despite these challenges, Gupta remains optimistic about the future of the Indian dairy industry. He believes that with the right blend of innovation, policy support, and consumer engagement, the sector can not only withstand the competition from global giants but also expand its footprint internationally. Encouraging collaborations between small farmers and larger dairy cooperatives, investing in technology for better yield and quality, and fostering brand loyalty through quality and authenticity are strategies Gupta advocates for.

Expanding the Global Footprint

Sidhant Gupta envisions a future where Indian dairy products are recognized globally for their quality and authenticity. He quotes, "By leveraging the country's unique strengths--such as its diverse dairy breeds and traditional production methods--Indian brands have the potential to carve out a niche in the international market." Mr. Gupta emphasizes that this vision can only be realized through a concerted effort involving innovation, robust policy frameworks, and active consumer engagement.

While summarizing, Sidhant Gupta, Ex-Non-Executive Director of Kwality, says, "The Indian dairy industry stands at a crossroads, facing formidable challenges from global giants employing aggressive pricing strategies. However, with strategic policy interventions, a focus on innovation, and an understanding of evolving consumer preferences, the sector can turn these challenges into opportunities."

