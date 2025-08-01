NewsVoir

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 1: Tapping customers across India, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world's leading lighting company, announced the launch of the biggest Philips Smart Light Hub (SLH) in Jalandhar. Spanning an impressive 900 square feet, the store features a vast selection of over 300 SKUs, offering a holistic shopping experience to customers.

The store's architecture has been thoughtfully created to cater to both homebuyers. Located in Jalandhar, Punjab, a bustling and fast-developing hub with a vibrant mix of commercial activity and residential neighbourhoods, this store aims to provide an unmatched home lighting experience for homeowners and designers alike. Featuring a curated range of decorative lighting, functional fixtures, and smart lighting solutions, the store enables customers to explore the latest innovations in lighting technology. With this launch, Signify proudly celebrates the grand opening of its 322nd Philips Smart Light Hub in India, marking a significant milestone in its mission to brighten homes across the country.

Commenting on the inauguration, Rajat Pahwa, Business Head India, Smart Homes, Signify Greater India said, "The opening of our largest Philips Smart Light Hub in Jalandhar is a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the lighting experience in India. This state-of-the-art store is not just a retail outlet - it's an immersive experience center where customers can explore, interact with, and understand the true potential of smart and decorative lighting. We are proud to offer a space that inspires homeowners, architects, and interior designers to make smarter, more aesthetic lighting choices tailored to modern living."

This store is designed to meet the customers' home lighting requirements, ranging from decorative lights like chandeliers, wall lights, floor lamps and track lights to functional lights like modular COB, downlighters, panels, and spots. The store also features WiZ, our smart lighting solutions and smart services that offer customers connected lighting, so they can enjoy their daily moments with more comfort and ease, Philips Dynalite, a home automation system that integrates smart lighting solutions for a seamless experience. Additionally, the store features an exclusive Ecolink Brand and Philips Brand Fans display, offering energy-efficient and stylish options for modern homes.

The Philips Smart Light Hub, Jalandhar is located at the GT Road, Adda Bastian, Near Jyothi Chowk, Jalandhar, Punjab 144001. This momentous occasion promises to showcase innovations in smart lighting technology and reinforce Signify's position as a pioneer in the industry.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

