New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI/SRV): The world is an ever-changing conundrum, and India, a significant player on the global stage, is at the centre. With this thought, Symbiosis Institute of International Business, Pune, organized its flagship event, the Leadership Series 2022, on September 29, 2022. The core objective of the event was discussion on foreign policy, trade, business, and geopolitics concerns affecting India.

The event aimed to bring bureaucrats, corporate leaders, and ministers to discuss matters of national importance. Appropriately, the theme for the event this year was "Expanding the Possibilities: Defying Gravity."

Also Read | India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Indore.

The chief guest, Amb. Gautam Bambawale- Former Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Pakistan, and China and distinguished professor at Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, and Dr S. B. Mujumdar- Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), graced the inauguration session of Leadership Series 2022.

Dr Asmita Chitnis, Director, SIIB, gave the audience a welcome address. She emphasised the pandemic's impact on the social, political, health, and economic arenas. Dr S. B. Mujumdar, Chancellor of SIU, put an interesting perspective of Covid-19 pandemic. Amb. Gautam Bambawale took centre stage and enlighted the audience on "India and the Changing World Order." He focused on the new global trends and what India should do to maximise our country's interests.

Also Read | Wink Queen Priya Prakash Varrier Shares Her Stunning Beach Look as She Sizzles in Bra Top and Shorts (View Pics).

The first-panel discussion was based on the theme "Expanding Possibilities in the New Workplace'', which shed light on the crucial facets of HR. The moderator of the session - Shekhar Manelkar (Former Vice President - Global Infrastructure L&D, Deutsche Bank). The panellists for the session were Aneesh Dhairyawan (Director-HR, KPMG), Sumit Mundra (Sr. Director-HR, Gartner), and Saurabh Mulmuley (AVP, L&D, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Ltd). The discussion's key takeaway was, "In the face of hardship, individuals perceive opportunity." Finally, the panellists encouraged students to be flexible and empathetic.

The second session of Leadership Series 2022 focused on "Expanding the Possibilities: Defying Gravity." The moderator for the session was Rishi Kapal (Former CXO, Sony). He was joined by Kayzad Hiramanek (COO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance), S. Ramprasad (President, UST BlueConch), and Dinesh Doundkar (Business Head, Bharat Forge). The panellists had a healthy discussion and voiced their opinions about the shift in India's image in the global world landscape.

The Leadership Series 2022 represented several prominent individuals and business stalwarts' perspectives and ideas. The conversations enlightened the students on the changing trends of today's world and how we might move forward and evolve toward a brighter, prosperous future.

To know more visit https://www.siib.ac.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)