Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Institute of International Business Pune, (SIIB) hosted a two-day virtual event titled "Future of Work" inaugurated by Vijay Gokhale, Former Foreign Secretary, Government of India.

E-Conclave 2021 was in alignment with the continuous efforts of the institute to impart value to society and make leaders of tomorrow ready to enter the future workforce. This event was a confluence of great minds from diverse backgrounds, serving as a platform for exchanging ideas amongst the corporate and academia. SIIB has hosted the conclave for the third consecutive year.

E-conclave 2021 commenced on the 21st of October with an inaugural session on "Diplomacy Post Pandemic" with Vijay Gokhale. This session was presided by Dr SB Mujumdar, Chancellor, SIU; Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, SIU; Dr Asmita, Chitnis, Director, SIIB; and Dr Prakash Rao, Dy Director, SIIB.

The Inaugural session was followed by two Panel Discussions on "Shaping the New Normal" and "The Hybrid Reality" with the eminent panelists- Amit Kumar Das, Sr Director-People and Organization, Novo Nordisk India; Venkatesalu P, Chief Executive Officer, Trent; BhooshanThakar, Sr Director, Engineering, Veritas; Anupama Koul, India ABO- Human Resource Leader, Cummins India; Sheetal Shah, Chief People Officer- India & South Asia, Schindler India and Nikhil Datt, Head of Talent Acquisition, Carousell Group.

Day two of the event had Panel Discussions on the topic "Innovation in Agri Sector" and "Sustainability Next." with eminent panelists of Venkatram Vasantavada, Managing Director, Seedworks; Vishal Ratan, Associate Director- New Technology & Innovation, PepsiCo; Priyank Bhardwaj, Director, PwC; Santhosh Jayaram, Global Head, Sustainability, HCL; Prabodha Acharya, Chief Sustainability Officer, JSW Group; Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain, Head - Biodiversity & Corporate Sustainability, TATA Steel and Dr Sunita Purushottam, Head-Sustainability, Mahindra Lifespaces.

SIIB Pune E-Conclave 2021 was a culmination of ideas and discussions on the future of work and its new reality empowered by both technology and the strategic sector making it essential for future leaders to adapt to the challenges and create opportunities among numerous disruptions.

The discussion from various eminent personalities and industry stalwarts had enlightened the students on the effects of the pandemic on multiple industries and how one can move forward and progress towards a better and brighter future.

Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB) was established in 1992 as an autonomous Institute. Today, SIIB is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) and is one of the highly acclaimed business schools in the country. It has been recognized as a B- School that combines an excellent academic foundation with a strong leadership perspective.

The focused MBA programs in International Business (1992), Agri-business Management (2004) and Energy & Environment (2009) has been lauded by industry.

This foresight has proved very valuable for organizations that seek global managers in diverse functional areas. SIIB therefore has a strong track record of excellent placements.

For more details, visit- https://www.siib.ac.in/

