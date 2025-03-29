SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication (SIMC), Pune, a premier institution in media education, has extended the application deadline for its Master of Arts (MA) programmes in Journalism & Media Industries and Film, Television & Digital Production. With the deadline fast approaching, aspiring media professionals have until April 2, 2025, to apply and secure their place in these industry-driven postgraduate programmes.

As one of India's leading media and communication schools, SIMC offers a robust curriculum that blends theoretical insights with hands-on learning. This equips students with the skills and expertise necessary for thriving careers in media, entertainment, and content creation.

Application Process & Eligibility

The application process for SIMC's MA programmes is entirely online, ensuring a seamless experience for candidates. Interested students can visit SIMC's official website to complete their application before the deadline.

Candidates who graduate from an accredited university or institution of national importance with at least 50% of the possible points or an equivalent grade (45% or an equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes) are eligible for these programmes.

Applicants expecting their final year results can also apply. However, their admission will be provisional and subject to obtaining their graduate degree with 50% marks or equivalent grade.

Applicants will proceed to the next phase, which includes a Personal Interaction (PI) and Written Ability Test (WAT) to assess their creative and analytical skills.

Why Choose SIMC's MA Programmes?

SIMC's MA in Journalism & Media Industries and MA in Film, Television & Digital Production are designed to shape the next generation of media leaders. These programmes stand out for their industry-aligned curriculum, experienced faculty, and state-of-the-art infrastructure that supports immersive learning.

MA Journalism & Media Industries:The MA in Journalism & Media Industries at SIMC Pune equips students with the skills to thrive in today's fast-changing media ecosystem. The curriculum blends traditional journalism principles with modern digital media strategies, preparing graduates to excel across news, entertainment, branded content, and digital storytelling platforms.

Key focus areas include:

- Branded Content & Strategic Storytelling: This specialisation teaches students how brands leverage storytelling to connect with audiences. It covers content marketing strategies, digital branding, and consumer engagement and prepares graduates for roles in corporate communication, advertising, and social media marketing.

- Nonfiction Narrative Writing: This course provides a deep dive into investigative journalism, long-form reporting, and documentary-style storytelling. It teaches the art of crafting compelling, fact-driven narratives for print, digital, and video platforms. It is ideal for students aiming to become feature writers, editorial journalists, or documentary filmmakers.

- Multimedia Journalism: This program focuses on integrating text, audio, video, and graphics for impactful digital journalism. It includes hands-on experience in news production, interactive content creation, and data-driven storytelling. It equips students with the skills needed for roles in broadcast news, digital reporting, and online media startups.

Graduates from this programme are not limited to traditional journalism roles--they can work in news agencies, publishing houses, corporate media teams, and digital media startups, ensuring flexibility in career choices.

To check the entire curriculum, please visit here: https://www.simc.edu/academics-ma-jm.html

MA Film, Television & Digital Production:The MA in Film, Television & Digital Production provides a hands-on, immersive learning experience for those passionate about visual storytelling, filmmaking, and digital content production. The programme combines creative development, technical training, and real-world production exposure, making students industry-ready.

Key focus areas include:

- Educational Film Production: This program trains students to craft informative and socially impactful films for educational institutions, NGOs, and e-learning platforms. It focuses on scriptwriting, documentary filmmaking, and instructional video creation. Graduates can pursue careers in documentary filmmaking, media education, and social impact storytelling.

- Television content production involves creating programs for broadcast, from scripting and casting to filming and editing. Producers work with directors and crew to manage timelines and budgets. Depending on the format, content can be shot in studios or on location. With growing demand from digital platforms, originality and quality are key to engaging audiences.

- Cinematic Techniques & Post-Production: Provides technical expertise in filmmaking, cinematography, editing, and visual effects. Covers colour grading, special effects, and digital post-production workflows. Equips students for roles as film editors, post-production supervisors, and cinematographers.

Students benefit from collaborations with industry professionals, live production projects, and networking opportunities with filmmakers and digital content creators. Graduates can work in OTT platforms, advertising, documentary production, and independent filmmaking.

Future-Ready Curriculum with Industry Integration

SIMC's MA programmes blend creative expression with technical skills, offering hands-on experience through live projects, internships, industry tie-ups, and masterclasses with media professionals. Backed by a strong alumni network and placement support, graduates are prepared for journalism, digital media, filmmaking, content strategy, and brand storytelling careers. The institute's industry connections also enable students to explore independent paths like podcasting, filmmaking, and digital content creation. With practical training and strong industry exposure, SIMC shapes students into job seekers, media leaders, and innovators.As the April 2, 2025 application deadline approaches, interested candidates are encouraged to apply through the official website - www.simc.edu - and take the first step toward a dynamic and rewarding media career.

