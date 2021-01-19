Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium international school's organisation, today announced that Simon Nelson has been appointed as Group Digital Director.

Oakridge International Schools spread across 4 cities (Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Mohali) in India are part of the Nord Anglia Education family. In his new role, Simon will set up and lead Nord Anglia's Education Technology (EdTech) division.

Prior to joining Nord Anglia, Simon was CEO of FutureLearn, one of Europe's fastest-growing EdTech start-ups and a world-leading online education learning platform launched by the Open University. Under Simon's leadership since 2012, FutureLearn attracted over 15 million students worldwide to online courses developed in partnership with the world's top universities.

Earlier in his career, Simon led the BBC's digital TV and radio operations for over a decade, playing a leading role in the development of its on-demand services, including the launch of BBC iPlayer.

In his new role, Simon will be responsible for further expanding Nord Anglia's range of leading online teaching and learning platforms used by its 67,000 students and 10,000 teachers across its 69 schools in 29 countries. The EdTech division will pioneer new approaches that support and empower teachers and enhance student's learning outcomes.

"Nord Anglia is an amazing international education success story and I am joining at an exciting time as we take the next step in transforming how we use technology and data to deliver outstanding learning outcomes for our students. The potential for technology to transform education has never been greater or more important and, using Nord Anglia's scale and world-class teaching community, we have the opportunity to innovate with teacher-led technology to set new standards in teaching and learning," said Simon Nelson, commenting on his appointment.

"Simon is widely recognised as a pioneer in EdTech and digital transformation and we are delighted that he has agreed to join Nord Anglia to oversee our global programme. Through our Global Campus online learning platform for students and Nord Anglia University, our learning platform for teachers, we already lead in technology-enabled learning across our schools. Under Simon's leadership we will accelerate how we use new technologies to help our 10,000 teachers transform the education of every Nord Anglia student both in the classroom and at home," said Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education.

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 69 schools across 29 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 67,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school.

We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English National Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturite, the Chinese National Curriculum and the US High School Diploma and Advanced Placement amongst others.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on Global Campus, our EdTech platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

Founded in 1972 in the United Kingdom, initially offering learning services such as English-as-a-foreign-language classes, NAE opened its first international school in 1992 - the British School of Warsaw. In the 2000s, NAE began a strategic focus on premium international schools, with rapid growth in Asia, the Americas, China and across Europe and the Middle East. In July 2019, the company relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to London.

