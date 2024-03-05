PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 5: Simpli Group, a leading innovator in HR technology, proudly announces the addition of Vinny Ganju as COO and Co-founder to its leadership team. This strategic enhancement reflects the company's commitment to advancing its position as a tech-enabled platform that uniquely combines outsourced HR services with cutting-edge technology. The move signifies a pivotal moment in Simpli Group's journey, emphasising the blend of tech innovation and the indispensable human touch in transforming HR practices.

Vinny Ganju, a seasoned entrepreneur and non-linear growth specialist, brings over 17 years of experience in scaling consumer internet brands across diverse sectors, including News & Content Media, Jobtech, Edtech, Proptech, and Consultancy. His expertise in building significant digital brands from the ground up, such as Naukri, 99acres, and Dainik Bhaskar, positions him as a key player in Simpli Group's next growth phase. Vinny's current role in his digital consultancy venture, which focuses on scaling brands through strategic growth phases, aligns with Simpli Group's vision for a global-first HR Tech Platform.

Vinny Ganju commented on his new role, "I am thrilled to join Simpli Group at a juncture where technology and human-centric solutions converge to define the future of HR. The opportunity to innovate for India and globally with a sachet SKU-based approach in the HR tech space is immense. The Indian (SAAS) market is expected to grow to $35 by 2027 and the HR tech market size is projected to reach $39 billion by 2030. Simpli Group's commitment to blending tech with essential human services resonates with my vision for scalable, impactful business solutions."

Rajneesh Singh, CEO of Simpli Group, highlighted the strategic direction of the company: "Bringing Vinny Ganju on board is a testament to our ambition to innovate and expand. His proven track record and strategic mindset are invaluable as we enhance our platform to offer a seamless blend of technology and outsourced HR services. Simpli Group is at the forefront of redefining HR solutions, ensuring that businesses benefit from both our advanced tech platform and the irreplaceable human touch. As we prepare for the next phase of our growth, the recent advisory inclusion of Rishi Khiani further strengthens our core team, positioning us to lead the transformation in HR practices."

About Simpli Group

Founded by seasoned HR veterans renowned for their transformative strategies at prestigious organizations, including Network18, Simpli Group stands as pioneer of HR innovation. The original four founders Rajneesh Singh, PS Babu, Saurabh Khandelwal and Saurabh Saxena, with their profound experience in leading human resources, have steered Simpli Group towards becoming a people-first platform. This strategic evolution highlights the company's commitment to integrating culture deeply within the corporate fabric. Simpli Group transcends traditional HR functionalities, enriching them with cultural depth and understanding, thanks to its tech-enabled solutions. As it continues to evolve, Simpli Group's unwavering focus is on empowering organizations to foster environments where talent thrives, culture flourishes, and business grows. More than just an HR service provider, Simpli Group is a partner in cultivating a people-first culture that lays the foundation for sustainable success.

