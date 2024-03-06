VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 6: Simpli Namdhari's, a 100 per cent vegetarian omnichannel retailer, proudly announces the successful culmination of its inaugural People's Choice Awards, a pioneering initiative aimed at recognizing and celebrating consumers' favourite products across various categories under its Choose Goodness Campaign. Simpli Namdhari's brings this innovative concept to India for the first time, marking a significant milestone in consumer engagement and appreciation within the retail landscape.

The Choose Goodness: People's Choice Awards, launched on February 14th, 2024, invited consumers online across India to cast their votes for their preferred products in diverse categories ranging from fruits and vegetables to staples, dairy, snacks, and more. Through this engaging platform, they aimed to highlight the top-selling and loved items while fostering a deeper connection with their valued customers.

The voting spanned across major cities in India, received an overwhelming response with a over 17 lakh participants, across cities as follows: Bangalore (40 per cent), Chennai (10 per cent), Delhi (15 per cent), Hyderabad (20 per cent), and Mumbai (15 per cent). Voting was conducted on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn & WhatsApp. The "Choose Goodness: People's Choice Awards" reflects the diverse preferences of consumers across different cities, highlighting the unique culinary preferences of each region. The culmination of this exciting initiative took place during an engaging Instagram Live awards ceremony hosted by Shaayan Bhattacharya, popular RJ at 104 Fever FM. The event was a celebration of consumer preferences and product excellence, where the winners in each category were unveiled.

Category Winners:

Exotic Fruits: Mango

Regular Fruits: Pomegranate

Exotic Vegetables: Broccoli

Regular Vegetables: Tomato

Staples: Sona Masuri Rice

Dairy: Curd

Snacks: Cookies

Vegan: Vegan Icecream

Beverages: Mixed Fruit Cold Pressed Juice

Dry Fruit: Cashew

Chocolate: Dark Chocolate

Food: Pizza

Commenting on the success of the People Choice Awards, Hema L, Head of Marketing at Simpli Namdhari's, expressed her delight, saying, "We are thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation in the inaugural edition of the Choose Goodness: People's Choice Awards. This initiative not only celebrates the products that resonate most with our consumers but also reinforces our commitment to providing quality and satisfaction. We are grateful for the overwhelming response and look forward to continuing to delight our customers with innovative experiences."

The People Choice Awards are a cornerstone of Simpli Namdhari's strategic marketing approach, reflecting our commitment to customer-centric values and exceptional products. Through these awards, we actively engage with our customers, empowering them to voice their preferences and choose goodness. This initiative not only strengthens our bond with customers but also provides invaluable insights into their tastes and desires, shaping our future product developments and marketing endeavors. It's more than just an awards ceremony; it's a testament to our dedication to spreading our philosophy of goodness and fostering meaningful connections with our community.

Simpli Namdhari's is a 100 per cent vegetarian omnichannel retail chain with presence in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Simpli Namdhari's strength lies in its ability and position to control the value chain - it aims to become a fully backward integrated retailer offering a unique assortment of products and home-developed food recipes for on and off-premise consumption. Over 70 per cent of products that make up a consumer's shopping basket are available at the company's retail stores where Namdhari's integrates backwards from a value chain perspective to deliver premium quality products. The stores offer a comprehensive range of fresh fruits & vegetables, a residue-free range of staples and grains, single-origin dairy products, an in-house bakery, imported dry fruits, healthy snacks, cold-pressed oils to FMCG, beauty products and home essentials amongst others. The company's aim has been to provide a distinctive grocery experience to its patrons and empower them to choose goodness.

For more information, visit www.simplinamdharis.com

