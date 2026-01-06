PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 6: Simplilearn, a leading global digital upskilling platform, has collaborated with the IndiaAI Mission, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, to host and roll out the national 'YUVA AI for ALL' foundational course on its learning platform. This initiative is part of India's vision to advance AI literacy and build a digitally competent society.

Recently, India has emerged as a frontrunner in the adoption of artificial intelligence across the Asia Pacific, with 56% of adults in metropolitan areas actively using generative AI in 2025. Against this backdrop, the mission is to democratize AI education and encourage 10 million citizens to pursue and acquire essential AI knowledge. The program aims to ensure that individuals across age groups, geographies, and socio-economic backgrounds can participate in solidifying the digital economy. This aligns with India's aspiration to build a widely AI-literate population and contribute to the country's advancing digital tech prosperity.

The YUVA AI for ALL has been developed as a free, accessible learning pathway that introduces learners to the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence, its applications, and its impact on everyday life. By hosting the program on Simplilearn's platform, IndiaAI intends to expand the course's reach and make the basics of AI learning widely available to students, professionals, and citizens across the country.

Commenting on the launch of the program,Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn,said, "AI literacy has become a fundamental requirement in today's digital economy. It is important to professionals in IT as well as to citizens across all backgrounds. We need to engage with technologies that are becoming central to every discipline and globally integrated in every possible capacity. As an upskilling platform, we recognise the urgent need for accessible and well-informed AI education at scale. Partnering with IndiaAI enables us to contribute to this national priority by making foundational AI learning widely available to millions."

Simplilearn will host and launch the YUVA AI for ALL course on its platform, with learners receiving a co-branded certificate issued by IndiaAI under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and Simplilearn. The course brings together Simplilearn's edtech delivery capabilities and structured learning content with the Ministry's extensive repository of AI and technology resources. This will facilitate a standardised and widely accessible framework for foundational AI learning.

Speaking on the partnership, Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission (MeitY, Government of India),said, "The IndiaAI Mission is committed to building widespread AI awareness and ensuring that emerging technologies become accessible to every citizen. The YUVA AI for ALL program is a key step in that direction. Collaborating with leading online learning platforms like Simplilearn strengthens our ability to reach millions. Our goal is to have India's workforce and youth prepared with foundational AI skills that will support them for a future shaped by technology."

This collaboration marks an important milestone in India's journey towards building a widespread AI learning ecosystem. The move is essential for imparting key tech skills to citizens across the country and for providing the opportunity to understand and use digital tools.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe and offering access to world-class training to individuals and businesses worldwide. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

