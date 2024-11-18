SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS) has announced the last date of registrations for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes for the upcoming academic year. Admission to these esteemed business management programmes is facilitated through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP), which serves as the gateway to SIMS. Prospective students can apply for both the full-time MBA and Executive MBA programmes by registering through the official link: https://www.snaptest.org/.

Important Dates for SNAP 2024

The registration deadline for SNAP is November 22, 2024. The SNAP exam will be conducted on three separate dates, providing flexibility for candidates to choose a convenient slot. The exam dates are December 8, 2024 (Sunday), December 15, 2024 (Sunday), and December 21, 2024 (Saturday).

Admission Process and Evaluation Parameters

SIMS follows a rigorous selection process, which involves multiple stages to assess candidates comprehensively. After the SNAP test, shortlisted applicants will go through a Group Exercise, a Personal Interaction session, and a Writing Ability Test. This multi-layered approach allows SIMS to evaluate not only candidates' aptitude but also their communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and overall potential to succeed in the management field.

Brig (Dr) Rajiv Divekar, Director of SIMS, stated, "Our MBA programmes are meticulously designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. We focus on developing not just theoretical knowledge, but also practical skills and leadership capabilities that are essential in today's rapidly evolving business landscape."

Full-time MBA Programme Overview

The institute offers a full-time, two-year MBA programme that spans four semesters. The curriculum is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in business fundamentals while allowing for specialization in specific areas. The programme aims to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience necessary to thrive in the current business environment.

The programme offers several specializations to cater to diverse career aspirations. These specializations include Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management (HRM), Operations and Supply Chain Management (Ops & SCM), and Data Analytics. Each specialization is crafted to provide in-depth knowledge and skills relevant to the chosen field, preparing students for specific roles in the industry.

MBA (Executive) Programme for Working Professionals

The institute also offers a 24-month MBA (Executive) programme tailored for working professionals. This programme provides flexibility and specialized learning opportunities without requiring participants to leave their current positions. Students can choose a major specialization from options including Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain Management and Operations, Human Resources, or Information Technology and Analytics.

In addition to major specializations, the MBA (Executive) programme offers minor specializations in Entrepreneurship & Sustainability and Data Analytics. This approach allows students to gain expertise in their primary area of interest while also developing skills in complementary fields. The programme emphasizes a comprehensive understanding of various management disciplines, enabling participants to develop well-rounded business acumen.

Industry-Aligned Curriculum and Placement Success

The effectiveness of SIMS's approach is reflected in its placement records. The placement season for the 2022-24 batch has seen significant success, with students securing positions in renowned companies across various sectors. Some of the prominent recruiters include Amazon, Accenture, Deloitte, Genpact, EY, Decathlon, Panasonic, IBM, and Infosys, among others. The highest offer received by SIMS students this season stands at 24 LPA, underscoring the institute's commitment to producing industry-ready professionals.

As SIMS continues to accept applications for its MBA programmes, it reaffirms its commitment to providing quality management education that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of the global business world. Through its rigorous curriculum, industry partnerships, and focus on practical skills development, SIMS aims to shape the next generation of business leaders and innovators.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sims.edu/

