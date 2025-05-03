PNN

New Delhi [India], May 3: In a heartwarming tribute to his late mother, Manubhavati Devi, and his dear friend, actor Manoj Kumar, Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina, an industrialist, filmmaker, and singer, hosted an emotional event titled "Sing Today, Smile Today" at Sheows Old Age Home in Delhi.

The event, marking the fifth death anniversary of his mother and honoring Manoj Kumar, aimed to spread joy and love among the elderly residents, many of whom suffer from dementia and isolation. Dr. Jaina serenaded the inmates with soulful renditions of iconic songs like "Ek Tara Bole, " "Jab Zero Diya," and "Maa Teri Surat Se Alag."

He emphasized that the elderly deserve not just food and clothing but love and attention. His touching performance of "Sing Today, Smile Today, Light Up the Gathering" inspired a beautiful moment, as the residents danced, sang, and shed tears of happiness. The event was graced by Mrs. Monica, and Dr. Jaina shared plans to feature the old age home residents in his upcoming series, Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina Ka Jain Sandesh. Dr. Girdhar Prasad Bhagat, chairman of the Guru Vishram Vriddha Ashram, applauded the initiative, recognizing the ashram's dedication to providing care for over 10,000 elderly individuals.

The evening concluded with Dr. Bhagat presenting trophies to Dr. Jaina and Mrs. Monica for their selfless contributions to society. On this occasion, film critic and well-known journalist Dr. Suniel Parasher said, Let us all learn a new way of living. Earlier, people who did not have children used to adopt children, so why shouldn't those who do not have parents come and adopt them and complete their family?

