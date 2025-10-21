PRNewswire

Singapore, October 21: The wait is nearly over. Science Centre Singapore, in collaboration with the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, Faculty of Science, at the National University of Singapore, is thrilled to unveil DINOSAURS | EXTINCTIONS | US. This spectacular showcase spans 3,000 square metres and brings together two world class exhibitions--Dinosaurs of Patagonia and Six Extinctions--by Museo Paleontologico Egidio Feruglio and Gondwana Studios, respectively. Featuring more than 90 captivating artefacts, including 33 rare fossils and 60 full-scale models, this marks the Centre's largest dinosaur showcase to date. Through the exhibition, guests will discover how life on Earth survived its greatest challenges across 400 million years of evolution.

Key Highlights

Come face to face with a breathtaking full-scale cast of the Patagotitan mayorum, one of the largest dinosaurs ever discovered. Stretching 40 metres long and weighing approximately 57 tonnes, this colossal titan represents one of the most significant paleontological discoveries of recent decades. Unearthed in Argentina's Chubut Province in 2014, it remains the most complete skeleton of its kind ever found, reshaping our understanding of dinosaur size.

Encounter the fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex known as "Scotty". At 13 metres long, this awe-inspiring full-scale cast showcases the largest Tyrannosaurus rex specimen ever discovered. This prehistoric predator dominated the ancient landscape with its massive frame and bone-crushing bite and will offer guests an unforgettable glimpse into the apex of dinosaur evolution and the dramatic mass extinctions that shaped our planet's history.

Bringing the theme of extinction closer to home, the exhibition spotlights Singapore's own biodiversity challenges. Curated by the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, this poignant section reveals once-extant native species that are now locally extinct and showcases the measures being employed to safeguard today's remaining species.

The world's largest living woodpecker species, the great slaty woodpecker (Mulleripicus pulverulentus), once called Singapore home, with historical records showing it successfully bred here. However, the species disappeared as development claimed the large old-growth trees essential for its nesting and foraging. Today, occasional sightings occur, though these magnificent birds are likely vagrants from neighbouring Malaysia rather than residents. Featured within DINOSAURS | EXTINCTIONS | US, this poignant story underscores how habitat loss has driven extinctions in modern times, while giving guests an opportunity to view this elusive species up-close.

Interactive adventures await guests throughout the exhibition, offering hands-on fun for all ages. Guests can test their power against mighty dinosaurs in the Test Your Strength challenge. Curious minds can also reimagine prehistoric creatures at Imagine Dinosaurs by adding muscles, textures, colours to dinosaur skeletons, while Digital Fossil Dig will deliver the thrill of excavation through a timed touchscreen challenge that mimics real fossil hunting. Along the way, guests can collect stamps at stamping stations throughout the exhibition, gradually unveiling a vibrant prehistoric scene.

"DINOSAURS | EXTINCTIONS | US represents far more than a showcase of prehistoric life. It is a powerful narrative about survival, a call to examine Earth's deep history and consider our role in shaping what comes next. Through stunning fossils and immersive experiences, we strive to kindle fascination and encourage decisive action in response to our modern biodiversity emergency. This marks our biggest dinosaur exhibition to date, and we are honoured to collaborate with the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum in crafting a premier STEM experience for all," said Ms Tham Mun See, Chief Executive of the Science Centre Board.

"Dinosaurs and past mass extinctions carry compelling messages of global magnitude. At the same time, the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum brings a uniquely Singaporean perspective to DINOSAURS | EXTINCTIONS | US, highlighting native species we have lost in the current Sixth Mass Extinction in which humans are both part of the cause and part of the solution. By highlighting cutting-edge research methods used to study specimens in our collections and trace past extinction events, we showcase science-based approaches that can inform the prevention of future biodiversity loss--and shine a light on Singapore's efforts in this area. This partnership with Science Centre Singapore allows us to amplify the Museum's education and outreach, making the science of extinction and conservation more relatable, and more urgent, for all Singaporeans," said Associate Professor Darren Yeo, Head of Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

"Each fossil tells a story of discovery and perseverance. Through Dinosaurs of Patagonia, which is featured within DINOSAURS | EXTINCTIONS | US, we invite the world to explore how science connects us to our past -- and to the planet we share. Presented internationally by Akrom Pty Ltd (Australia), Dinosaurs of Patagonia celebrates decades of Museo Paleontologico Egidio Feruglio's pioneering research and scientific leadership, sharing the legacy of Argentine palaeontology with audiences around the world," said Dr. Ruben Cuneo, Director, Museo Paleontologico Egidio Feruglio.

"As part of DINOSAURS | EXTINCTIONS | US, Six Extinctions will take visitors on a journey through Earth's most dramatic moments of change, moments that wiped out most life yet ultimately shaped the planet we know today. By exploring the causes and consequences of the five great mass extinctions, and our own role in the ongoing sixth, the exhibition connects the past to the present day, showing that extinction is both a story of loss and renewal. With a large collection of rare fossils, models, dinosaur skeletons and science-based storytelling, we invite visitors to reflect on humanity's impact, and our power to influence what survives next," said Peter Norton, Director, Gondwana Studios.

Plan your Visit

DINOSAURS | EXTINCTIONS | US is now open at the Annexe, Science Centre Singapore and tickets are available here.

Ticket Prices:

Singaporeans and Permanent Residents*

Adults: $29.90Children: $25.90Standard Admission

Adults: $39.90Children: $35.90*Ticket prices for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents are inclusive of complimentary admission to Science Centre Singapore.

