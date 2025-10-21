Seoul, October 21: Samsung Electronics Co. plans to use its in-house Exynos mobile processor in upcoming Galaxy S26 smartphone models, industry sources has said. The company's System Large Scale Integration (LSI) division, a fabless unit that focuses on designing and developing advanced system-on-chip (SoC) products, has completed development of the latest Exynos 2600 chip and will supply it for parts of the Galaxy S26 series starting in November, according to the sources, reports Yonhap news agency.

Exynos chipsets are designed and produced by Samsung Electronics' semiconductor business. According to the sources, the company's in-house tests show strong performance from the Exynos 2600 compared with competitors, and the company believes the chip compares favorably with Apple Inc.'s A19 Pro used in the iPhone 17 Pro models. The Exynos 2600 is expected to appear in at least one Galaxy S26 model, anticipated to be unveiled early next year. If the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra uses an Exynos chip, it would be the first Ultra model to include an in-house processor since the Galaxy S22 series in 2022. Apple Market Valuation To Hit USD 4 Trillion Amid Robust iPhone 17 Series Sales, Placing It on 2nd Spot Behind NVIDIA.

Previously, Samsung Electronics used Qualcomm Inc.'s Snapdragon chipsets across all Galaxy S23 models, while Exynos appeared only in some S24 variants. The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, launched earlier this year, all use Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. Meanwhile, launch of the new generation Galaxy S26 series models in India is expected next year in January or March. OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphones of OPPO Find X Series.

According to multiple reports and industry watchers, the model is slated to compete with with several flagships in the market, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max. If reports can be believed, the price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G mobile price in India is expected to be around Rs 1,59,999 for the base model. There is also buzz doing rounds that it may offer 12GB of RAM with 3 storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. However, industry watchers expect that the official pricing will be based on the storage variants.

