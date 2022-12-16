New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN): The song Swami Ji had generated much hype even before its release. Now, the song is finally out. And well, it is just as top trending as we had expected it to be.

While talking to the media Ravikesh Vatsa said, "It's an honour for me to work with India's one of legend singer Rekha Bhardwaj. It's like a dream comes true. Swami Ji song has been released on the Ravikesh Vatsa YouTube channel please watch and give your valuable feedback."

Produced and Composed by Ravikesh Vatsa, with lyrics penned down by noted lyricist Ravishekh Vasta. Subhendra Pal directed the song.

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj Said, "It feels great working with Ravikesh ji and his team. Swami ji Video song is pure organic and so energetic. The journey of this song is too interesting."

Swami Ji is streaming on all leading platforms. Amidst the eye-catching sight, the song captures the essence. The song has a very upbeat style and is surely set to make your feet tap like never before.

https://youtu.be/7gvOrYjHvNA

