Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 15: Sinhasi Consultants, a boutique wealth management firm exclusively serving high net-worth individuals across India through a choice of personalised holistic wealth management services or distribution services, has initiated the SINHASI Social Impact Initiative - a first-of-its-kind platform to contribute to the causes that resonate with individuals & corporates’ belief system.

The Social Impact Initiative curated by Sinhasi is a novel social investment platform designed to complete individuals’ 360-degree life plan circle- by bringing an equilibrium in people’s lives by broadening their investment portfolios, not only in financial terms but also in terms of investing in goodness and the betterment of the world.

After 18+ years of earning alpha returns for clients, Mimi Partha Sarathy, MD & Founder of Sinhasi Consultants, aims to assist to complete their life plan by driving their financial portfolio and social investments in alignment with their personal financial goals and allow them to contribute for a better and brighter future.

The theme for the inaugural campaign under Sinhasi Social Impact Initiative - Social Investments for Wildlife, Nature and Climate Change, is inspired by Lt M A Partha Sarathy, father of Mimi Partha Sarathy, a pioneer and a global legend, visionary and game–changer in the space of wildlife, nature and environmental conservation.

With the pressing need to address concerns for our environment and climate change globally, the theme for Sinahsi’s Social Impact Initiative Collective-1 holds the utmost importance today. Climate change is no longer a future problem.

As per the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment report, published in 2021, found that human emissions of heat-trapping gases have already warmed the climate by nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius) since pre-Industrial times (starting in 1750). The global average temperature is expected to reach or exceed 1.5 degrees C (about 3 degrees F) within the next few decades. These changes will affect all regions of Earth.

“As an established Personalised Wealth Management firm, we are immensely proud to start the social impact initiative. Being the first wealth management firm to do so, Sinhasi aims to create symbolic relationships between genuine NGOs/ institutions with corporates and individuals to work towards a more sustainable and resilient future. We wish to drive the CSR contributions to more on wildlife and nature conservation which merely stand at 1% and 6%, respectively. The curated social investment initiatives reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainability and align with the values and aspirations of our clients,” said Mimi Partha Sarathy, MD & Founder of Sinhasi Consultants.

Sinhasi has strategically designed a comprehensive framework that aligns responsible investing with its core values. By leveraging Mimi's extensive expertise, and credible connections over decades in the space of nature and conservation, the firm seeks to bridge the gap between capital requirements and resources to tackle critical environmental challenges and ensure a thriving planet for future generations.

With a deep commitment to sustainable practices and a vision for a better future, Sinhasi aims to play a pivotal role in protecting our planet's invaluable ecosystems and driving positive change on a global scale.

Named Sinhasi Social Impact Initiative Collective 1- the theme stands as a testament to Wildlife, Nature and Climate Change - the noble cause supported by Lt M A Paratha Sarathy.

Event Details

Date - Wednesday, 2nd Aug 2023

Venue - Satish Dawan Hall, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

Time - 10.00 am Till 5.30 pm (With Lunch and Tea Break)

What is Unique about the Sinhasi Social Impact Initiative?

- This is a structured platform which offers curated opportunities for each of us to "Give Back" and "Pay Forward".

- An opportunity to invest in something bigger than you.

- Invest directly in a credible platform.

- Explore, network and connect directly with what touches you

- We embrace diversity. Find the cause that sparks a fire within you and take simple, steady steps towards creating a positive impact.

Meet the Speakers

The event is blessed to be associated with some top international and Indian nationals from the background of nature, conservation and wildlife. The event is designed to throw light on the importance of nature conservation and how collective support can help fight the dreading concern of climate change and conservation.

Morning Session

1. Prof. R. Sukumar - Senior Ecologist - National Science Chairperson at the IISc, Bangalore

2. Chiranjiv Singh - Chairman - AME Foundation, IAS (Retd) Officer - Govt of Karnataka & former Ambassador of India to UNESCO in Paris

3. Suprana Ganguly and Sheila Row - Founder Trustees - CUPA - WRRC, Bangalore

4. Vance G Martin - Internationally renowned Nature Conservationist & Former President of The WILD Foundation, Boulder, Colorado

5. Paul Spencer Sochacazewski - Former Communications Director WWF International, Author and communications consultant, Geneva, Switzerland

6. Dr. Tarsh Thekaekara - The Shola Trust, Gudulur & Co-founder of The Real Elephant Collective

7. Avinash Krishnan - Wildlife Biologist, Director - A Rocha India

8. Dr. Nishant Srinivasaiah – Behavioral Ecologist, Frontier Elephant Programme, Senior Researcher - Foundation for Ecological Research Advocacy and Learning (FERAL)

9. Sanjay Ajanikar - Asian Nature Conservation Foundation

Afternoon Session

1. Hamsini Bijlani - Ecologist and Field Research Biologist, Environs Kimberly, Broome, Western Australia

2. Dr. Sharachchandra Lele - Distinguished Fellow, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment | ATREE · Centre for Environment and Development

3. Dr. Nitin D Rai - Political Ecologist and Independent Scholar

4. Dr. Siddappa Setty - Ethnobotanist, Professor - Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment - ATREE

5. Dr. Tarun Chabbria - Senior Ecologist, a practising doctor, ethnobotanist & Todas expert

Special Guests

1. Prof. Madhav Gadgil - Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan, Renowned Ecologist, Head of 2010 Gadgil Commission - the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel

2. Ravi Singh - Secretary General and CEO at WWF-India

3. CS Murali - Chairman, Entrepreneurship Cell, Society of Innovation and Development, IISc, Bangalore

Sinhasi Consultants Pvt. Ltd., set up in June 2005, is a much-valued Virtual Family Office and a SEBI Registered Investment Adviser. We are a boutique wealth management firm, exclusively serving high-net-worth Individuals across India through a choice of personalised holistic wealth management services, or distribution services.

Mimi Partha Sarathy, Founder and Managing Director, has built up an enviable client base of both individuals and corporates in India and overseas. She holds a double Master's in Finance, a Master's in Marketing and Diploma in Accounting from Webster University in Geneva, Switzerland. She draws together a rich experience having worked with reputed private banking firms in Switzerland and India. Before setting up Sinhasi, Mimi had a 6-year stint as Regional Head of - Private Client Group in ILFS Investsmart Ltd. - later known as HSBC Investsmart.

