New Delhi [India], June 11: As the Indian summer peaks and UV levels hit dangerous highs, parents need a sunscreen that truly shields delicate young skin. Award-winning skincare innovator SkinInspired now delivers with KidScreen--a 100 % mineral, SPF 50+ | PA++++ sunscreen created exclusively for kids and teens.

Why KidScreen Sets a New Benchmark

*Plugging a Critical Gap- A review of the top 10 baby sunscreens in India showed most offered only SPF 30 or PA+++ and often relied on chemical filters like Octyl Methoxycinnamate (OMC), which are not GRASE-approved. KidScreen solves both problems in one step.

*Real-World Ready- Water- and sweat-resistant, fragrance-free, and zero white-cast, so kids stay protected on playgrounds, beaches, and sports fields.

*Stronger, Safer Protection- 25 % non-nano Zinc Oxide (one of the highest concentrations in an Indian kids' sunscreen) gives broad-spectrum defense without chemical filters.

Backed by Science, Trusted by Parents- The brand that won the BEAUTY&YOU India 2024 Award and the Business Excellence Award 2025 brings its dermatology-driven, clean-beauty ethos to children's care.

KidScreen at a Glance - The Science Children's Skin Deserves

Free From:Oxybenzone * Octinoxate * Parabens * Phthalates * Sulfates * Artificial Fragrances

Founder Speak

"While the sunscreen aisle has seen plenty of innovation, kids' formulas still lag behind on safety and efficacy," says Piyush Jain, Founder & CEO, SkinInspired. "With KidScreen we set out to create the next-generation sunscreen for the next generation--safe, simple, and powerfully effective."

Where to Find KidScreen

KidScreen is now available at www.skininspired.in and will shortly reach premium pharmacies and retail partners across India. Follow @skininspired.in on Instagram for pediatric skincare tips, summer-care reels, and live Q&As with dermatologists.

About SkinInspired

With a community of 100,000+ loyal customers and bestselling heroes like Retinol Night Cream and Invi Shield 365 Body Sunscreen Spray--one of Amazon India's top-rated sunscreens--SkinInspired fuses cutting-edge dermatological research with clean formulations to deliver high-performance skincare trusted by millions.

Why is sunscreen needed for kids:

80% of lifetime exposure from sun happens by the age of 18, hence sunscreen is critical to prevent from 7 signs of skin damage:

1.Sunburn, 2. Dark spots, 3. Premature skin aging, 4. Pigmentation, 5. Weakend skin immunity, 6. DNA damage, 7. Skin cancer risk

Why do kids need different sunscreen:

Since kids' skin is much thinner and sensitive, there are only 2 sunscreen filters that are approved for formulation - these are physical filters that form a physical layer on skin instead of getting absorbed inside or reacting chemically. Hence, a 100% physical sunscreen is GRASE (generally regarded as safe and effective) approved for kids.

