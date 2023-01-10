Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI/PNN): Sky Gold Limited (BSE Code: 541967), one of the leading jewellery companies based in Mumbai, has migrated to the Main Board of NSE and BSE.

Speaking on occasion, Mangesh Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Sky Gold Limited, said - "This is a big milestone for us by completing the migration to the main board of NSE and BSE at the same time from BSE SME.

The migration will provide a boost to the growth of the company. Migration will help our company to attract more investors and provide further growth capital to help the company for future business growth."

Established in 2008, Sky Gold Limited (The Company) is one of the leading jewellery companies based in Mumbai. The Company has been engaged in the business of Designing, Manufacturing and Marketing of gold jewellery. The Company is specialised in lightweight jewellery of 22 Carat gold. The Company manufactures jewellery through casting. The Company make Plan Gold Jewellery, Studded Gold Jewellery and Turkish Jewellery.

The Company works on a B2B model with leading Jewellery Retailers like Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers, GRT Jewellers and Samco Gold. The Company also works with large wholesalers. With this, Sky Gold products are available at more than 2,000 showrooms across India.

Sky Gold manufactures its Jewellery in its 25,000 Sq Ft manufacturing facility in Mumbai, India, with the help of German Equipments. The Company has the capacity to process 300 Kg of Gold per month. The Company has a design library of more than 5,00,000 designs of rings, bracelets, bangles, fancy pendants, earrings etc.

The Company entered equity markets by SME IPO on BSE SME in October 2018, raising Rs 25.56 Crore at an issue price of Rs 180.

For FY22, The Company reported total Revenues of Rs 796.26 crore and a Net Profit of Rs 16.92 crore.

