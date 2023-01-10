National Youth Day is the annual observance in India marked on the birth anniversary of the well-known Indian monk and scholar Swami Vivekananda. Also known as Vivekananda Jayanti, National Youth Day 20223 will be celebrated on January 12. This annual celebration focuses on celebrating the youth in this country and giving them a platform to discuss the key issues and struggles they continue to face. Swami Vivekananda’s birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day because of his belief in the power of a country's youth to revolutionise how the country functions. As we prepare to celebrate National Youth Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Vivekananda Jayanti 2023, and more. Ten Interesting Facts And Life Lessons to Learn From Swami Vivekananda on his Birth Anniversary.

When Is National Youth Day 2023?

National Youth Day 2023 will be marked on Vivekananda Jayanti, which falls on January 12. The Government of India first initiated this annual celebration in 1984. The first National Youth Day was commemorated on January 12, 1985. The Government of India quoted that "the philosophy of Swami and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth Day." International Youth Day 2022 Greetings & Messages: Netizens Share Wishes, Motivational Quotes and HD Images To Celebrate the Global Day!

Significance of National Youth Day

Since India is predominantly made up of a young population, their impact and influence on our society are extremely strong. This is the reason that the celebration of National Youth Day is considered to be necessary. On this day, schools and colleges organize processions, speeches, music, youth conventions, seminars, Yoga Asanas, presentations, competitions in essay-writing, recitations and sports on 12 January every year. In addition to this, many people also enjoy revisiting the lectures and teachings of Swami Vivekananda on this day.

We hope that National Youth Day 2023 brings a wave of change that helps this country to become stronger and more progressive and helps in the overall growth and development of the young minds in India. Happy National Youth Day 2023!

