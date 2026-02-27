PNN

New Delhi [India], February 27: Skyljo, an AI-enabled skill assessment platform, has introduced one of the first camera-based, augmentative AI solutions for the assessment of blue-collar workers in India at AI Impact Summit 2026. This offers one of a kind hybrid "Human & Technology" model, where AI assists human assessors, instead of replacing them aiming to upskilling people, providing data backed certification.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Escapes Unhurt After Being Knocked Down By Fan During Pitch Invasion Between Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle Club Friendly Match (Watch Video).

Skyljo offers AI solutions that are part of the overall national strategy to improve and standardize skill assessment frameworks in the country. By standardizing the measurement of trade skills, Skyljo wants to give the youth of India a skill score that is recognized across the country, ensuring that they get a job that matches their actual potential.

With more than 15,000 ITIs conducting 2 million+ assessments annually, India's skill validation framework struggles with scalability and standardization. Skyljo applies AI to augment human evaluation, ensure data-backed certification, and generate granular performance analytics directly supporting the AI Impact Summit's vision for strategic, real-world AI implementation.

Also Read | Hamirpur Wedding Drama: Groom's Mother Slaps Bride in Viral Video After She Refuses 'Suhagraat', Marriage Ends in Hours.

"Today, workers are often judged simply as 'good' or 'bad' based on personal observation. Skyljo goes beyond that, our AI-driven platform tells exactly which steps a worker has mastered and where improvement is needed. And we are addressing a real-world challenge without accelerating the process. By combining technology with human insight, Skyljo ensures that every certification is reliable, verifiable, and trusted by industry," said Ameet Padiyar, Founder of Skyljo.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Ameet Padiyar was present along with the Skyljo team members and garnered significant attention from senior bureaucrats and industry leaders at the Summit, who recognized the social impact of applying high-end technology at the grassroots level. With a long-term vision to build one national AI-based assessment platform, Skyljo aims to bring greater transparency, standardization, and employability to India's vast skilling ecosystem.

About Skyljo :

Skyljo is an AI-powered skill evaluation platform that aims to change the way blue-collar talent is assessed in India. Instead of replacing human evaluators, Skyljo relies on camera-based and data-driven technology to make the evaluation process more objective, scalable, and transparent. This helps in pinpointing areas of strength and weakness, which in turn enables more equitable certification and analysis of training results.

Know more about Skyljo here- https://skyljo.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)