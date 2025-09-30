Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): SMART Bazaar, one of India's biggest hypermarket formats, has announced the launch of its much-awaited Festive Ready Sale, marking a grand kickstart to the festive season.

The company said that the sale will run from 1st to 5th October 2025, bringing unmatched celebration, value, and a wide assortment of products at the lowest prices to customers across the country.

With the festive season being a time of joy, shopping, and gifting, SMART Bazaar has curated a one-stop destination to meet all festive needs and make celebrations truly special. The Festive Ready Sale promises to deliver exceptional deals across categories, including fashion, home decor, gifting, groceries, and homeware.

According to the company, the aim is to ensure that every customer can celebrate more, save more, and enjoy the festivities without worrying about their budgets.

Highlighting the campaign, Damodar Mall, CEO, Reliance Retail - Value Format, said, "All our festivals are natural consumption occasions and hence our customers expect SMART Bazaar to provide everything for their festivals at unbeatable prices. With Festive Ready Sale, our stores are fully ready to celebrate with all the Smart Parivaar's in our community."

The sale will feature some of the most attractive offers for shoppers.

These include Buy Any 1, Get Any 1 Free on a wide range of Indian sweets from top sweet brands and Buy 1, Get 1 Free on a selection of dry fruit gift packs, a festive favorite for households.

Customers can also explore an extensive gifting range starting at just Rs. 49 and going up to Rs. 9,999, catering to every budget.

In addition, there are discounts of up to 60 per cent on biscuits and chocolate home packs, making them perfect for gifting and celebrations.

SMART Bazaar has also introduced a special festive combo of 5 kg Kohinoor Basmati Rice + 2.5 L Fortune Rice Bran Oil at just Rs. 699, alongside cold drinks and juices available at up to 33 per cent off.

Festive fashion for the entire family will be available under Rs. 999, while travel and gifting needs are met with the Aristocrat Hardy Trolley Set (Set of 2) + Free Duffle Bag priced at just Rs. 3,999.

With more than 950 stores across India, SMART Bazaar has established itself as a trusted destination for everyday essentials and festive shopping alike.

By offering the best deals, widest assortments, and the lowest prices, the hypermarket format ensures that festive shopping is not only grand but also rewarding.

As the company gears up for this festive season, it invites families across the country to visit their nearest store and experience this shopping extravaganza.

Customers are encouraged to mark their calendars for 1st to 5th October 2025 and get Festive Ready with SMART Bazaar. (ANI)

