Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29 (ANI/Primex News Network PNN): India's largest public bike sharing company SmartBike, has launched its world class electric bicycles and the country's first shaft transmission (no chain) NextGen bicycle in Chennai.

Public Bike Sharing Company SmartBike introduced its world class E-Bike and the country's first shaft transmission (no chain) NextGen bicycle in Chennai on 28th January in collaboration with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Smart City Ltd. at an event held at KamarajarSalai, Marina Beach, Chennai. The Honorable Chief Minister K Palanisami launched the new bikes in the presence of Dy. CM Paneer Selvam, Local Administration Minister Velumani, Chief Secretary Shanmugam, Additional Chief Secretary Harminder Singh, GCC Commissioner Prakash Govindasami, GCC Deputy Commissioner Meghanath Reddy, Chief Engineer Nanda Kumar and other dignitaries.

SmartBike's new fleet is currently present at 10 locations in the city with E-bikes and NextGen bikes and over the next one week will expand to 90 locations in Chennai. SmartBike is adding a combined fleet of additional 1000 bicycles over and above the present fleet of 500 SmartBikes, making a total of 1500 SmartBikes in Chennai. With speeds of up to 25 km/h with a range of up to 50km in a single charge, citizens can look forward to faster and more efficient commutes using the E-bike.

The NextGen bike, India's first shaft transmission (no chain) bike, has magnesium alloy wheels and puncture proof tyres to ensure hassle free rides. The Public Bike Service System is fully automated and operated using the SmartBike mobile app. A rider can locate the closest bike station, check bike availability, unlock the bike, make payment and ride - using the SmartBike app. The app also displays ride details such as distance traveled, fare estimate, calories burnt to help riders keep track of their fitness goals. Custom designed for Indian conditions, SmartBikes are fitted with a secure lock system that is integrated with the app.

SmartBike is India's largest Public Bike Sharing (PBS) Company in India and also operational in New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and will soon expand to other cities in India. SmartBike has transformed last-mile commute for citizens by providing high quality bikes at populated residential and commercial centers.

The pandemic has driven a high interest in cycling, being the approved social distancing mode of commute and exercise. Public Bike Sharing has gained tremendous importance owing to its multitude of benefits in urban decongestion as well as contributing to improved air quality, and offering citizens a healthier, economical and efficient mode of commute.

"We aredelighted to finally launch the SmartBike Electric and NextGen bikes in Chennai. We are confident that citizens of Chennai will find the ride experience of the new bikes enjoyable and make it their primary mode of commute," said DharminDontamsetti, MD - SmartBike Mobility.

D.V. Manohar, Chairman - SmartBike Mobility and Vice-President World Cycling Alliance based at Brussels, added "Chennai has taken the lead in the country in adoption of public bike sharing and the addition of Ebikes and Nextgen bikes will certainly go a long way in making cycling the preferred form of commute in Chennai. We thank GCC, Chennai Smart City Ltd and the Govt of Tamil Nadu for their support." (ANI/Primex News Network PNN)

