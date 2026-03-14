VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 14: Digihunt Media Solution has launched an online press release distribution platform, establishing itself as a full-service PR agency giving brands and marketing teams direct access to 200+ verified media sites across India and globally -- without the opacity and overhead of traditional agency retainers.

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The platform, live at pr.digihuntmediasolution.in, is the first of its kind in India to publicly list every media outlet in its network with full performance metrics -- Domain Authority, Domain Rating, monthly traffic, link type, and pricing -- before a client places an order.

A Direct Response to the Opacity Problem in Press Release Distribution

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The press release distribution industry in India has long operated on a model where clients pay upfront and trust the agency to handle the rest. Publication lists are rarely disclosed. Metrics are rarely verified. Live links are not always delivered.

Digihunt Media Solution was built as a direct response to this problem.

"Brands deserve to know exactly which press release sites will carry their story before they commit a single rupee," said Kanhaiya Kwatra, Founder. "We built this platform so that every metric, every outlet, and every price is visible from the moment a client lands on the site."

The platform goes live with a catalog spanning every major industry vertical -- business, technology, healthcare, real estate, education, fashion, travel, and finance -- and key international markets including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, the UAE, and other countries.

How the Digihunt Media Solution Press Release Platform Works

The platform operates on a straightforward self-serve model.

Clients log on and browse the full directory of press release sites, filtering by industry niche, geography, Domain Authority range, link type, and budget. Each listing shows the site's current DA and DR scores, estimated monthly organic traffic, whether the backlink is do-follow or no-follow, expected turnaround time, and price per placement.

Once a selection is made, clients submit their press release content directly through the platform -- either uploading an existing article or requesting Digihunt's writing team to draft it. The team coordinates with each publication's editorial desk and delivers a verified live URL once the article is indexed.

For brands seeking broader coverage in a single campaign, Digihunt has also launched a suite of PR packages -- curated bundles of press release sites grouped by industry, geography, or authority tier -- at combined pricing significantly below individual placement rates.

Built for Agencies as Much as Brands

Alongside its public storefront, Digihunt has launched a dedicated B2B portal for digital marketing agencies and SEO resellers. Agency accounts access the same network of press release sites at volume-based pricing, manage multiple client campaigns from a single dashboard, and receive white-label coverage reports suitable for direct client delivery.

The B2B structure requires no minimum monthly commitment. Agencies can place orders on a campaign-by-campaign basis, making it practical for boutique SEO firms and large performance agencies alike.

The platform also supports guest post placements across a parallel network of niche blogs and industry publications -- giving agencies a single vendor relationship for both press release distribution and link building.

Press Release Sites on the Platform -- What Clients Can Expect

The launch catalog includes press release sites ranging from DA 20 regional news portals to DA 90+ national media outlets, with placements available at every price point between INR 1,500 and INR 50,000+ per site.

All placements include a published, indexed article carrying a backlink to the client's website. Do-follow backlink availability is labeled per outlet. Anchor text is specified by the client at the time of order. Turnaround times range from 24-hour priority placements to 7-day editorial slots depending on the publication.

The platform currently supports content in English and Hindi, with regional language publications available for select markets.

What This Launch Means for the Press Release Distribution Market in India

India's digital PR market has grown considerably over the past five years, driven by a surge in funded startups, D2C brand launches, and an increasingly competitive landscape for organic search visibility. Yet the infrastructure supporting press release distribution has largely remained fragmented, opaque, and inaccessible to smaller brands without agency budgets.

Platforms like Digihunt represent a shift toward a more transparent, accessible model -- where a founder at a Series A startup and the marketing director at a listed enterprise can access the same network of verified press release sites on equal terms, paying only for the placements that match their specific goals.

The launch positions Digihunt as a significant new player in a market that has been waiting for a transparent, technology-driven alternative to the traditional Press release agency model.

Availability and Access of Press Release Portal

The Digihunt Media Solution platform is live and accepting orders at pr.digihuntmediasolution.in The full press release sites catalog, PR packages, and B2B agency registration are all accessible directly through the platform with no consultation required to get started.

About Digihunt Media Solution

Digihunt Media Solution is a digital PR and press release distribution platform offering brands and agencies transparent access to a verified network of 1,000+ press release sites, news portals, and guest post publications across India and globally. The platform provides fully disclosed media metrics, keyword-specific backlink placements, and live link delivery for every campaign. For more information, visit pr.digihuntmediasolution.in.

PR Portal: https://pr.digihuntmediasolution.in/Contact: +91-6397781185

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)