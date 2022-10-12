Smartworks is India's largest provider of flexible workspaces, with a footprint of approx. 7 million sq. ft. across 38 locations in 11 cities

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smartworks, India's leading enterprise-focussed workspace platform, today announced its entry into Tier 2 cities with centres in Jaipur and Indore. The company has signed up approx. 1.7 lakh sq. ft. in these cities as part of its expansion plan and is in line with the increase in demand for hybrid workspaces and pre-leasing commitments from the enterprises.

Smartworks has a strong presence in leading Tier 1 markets in India with tech-enabled flex spaces across Bengaluru Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Del/ NCR with over 80 per cent enterprise clients comprising Forbes 2000, Fortune 500 and Global MNCs.

Speaking on the announcement, Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks, said, "The flex space industry is thriving and positioned for robust ongoing growth. Tier 2 cities are now sought-after destinations for enterprises as they offer both business opportunities and a diverse range of hitherto untapped talent pools. With a huge presence in Tier 1 markets, we have offered enterprises faster scalability and office setup solutions. We can now provide the same convenience, flexibility, and agile business solutions in Tier 2 cities. This fiscal year, we plan to expand to more Tier 2 cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad."

As a leading operator of scale facilitating multi-city deals with enterprises, Smartworks provides a premium workspace experience at a competitive price, and an office experience ecosystem built carefully by integrating technology, hospitality, and industry-leading partnerships.

The company witnessed historic expansion last year, leasing 3 Mn sq. ft., including the world's largest flex space campus, 7-lakh sq.ft., Vaishnavi Tech Park in Bengaluru.

Smartworks plans to add another 3 Mn sq. ft. this fiscal year, bringing its total portfolio to 10 Mn sq. ft.

Smartworks is India's largest provider of flexible workspaces, with a footprint of approx. 7 million sq. ft. across 38 locations in 11 cities (Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur and Indore) and caters to more than 500 organisations across Forbes 2000 companies, large enterprises and established unicorns/startups. Founded in April 2016 by Neetish Sarda and Harsh Binani, Smartworks is redefining the Indian office experience by leveraging its robust physidigital platform to deliver tastefully designed, fully serviced, tech-enabled, flexible and affordable workspaces. The seamless blending of the physical and digital platform provides a superior customer experience. It enables both enterprises and their employees to access a host of products and services delivered conveniently at the workspace. Central to this ambition is the company's motto, 'Workspaces that work for you, with the vision of creating the perfect environment for enterprises to focus on their core work while ensuring their employees are happy and productive'.

