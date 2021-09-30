Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smartworks, India's leading managed and flexible office space provider to Enterprises, today announced the launch of its new logo as it cements its position at the forefront of the flexible workspace industry in the country.

The launch is in line with Smartworks evolution. With workplaces undergoing transformation, the company aims to transform into a full-fledged business services player offering a gamut of services to leading global enterprises on its upwards journey for a holistic office experience.

Smartworks unveiled details of its new logo following an aggressive growth trajectory and emerging as a market leader in the managed office space segment. Inspired by its pioneering mission, the company has advanced on all fronts, from coworking to tech-enabled managed office spaces, leasing large independent buildings, industry-leading partnerships, and introducing amenities and value-added services for an unparalleled office experience.

The new bold logo maintains the recognisable mark showcasing its vision and growth. The letter 'T' represents an isometric view of a building with an elevation showcasing upwards movement. The colour black represents maturity, boldness and exclusivity. The deliberate yet distinct spacing between the letters embodies Smartwork's vision to maximise space where people of diverse cultures, expertise, and thoughts come and work together.

Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks, said, "We have grown exponentially over the years. With that growth and momentum, we felt it was time for a change that was more in line with where we're headed. Our new logo reflects future possibilities encompassing the expansion of our focus areas. Even as we move ahead with our new look, our commitment to serving the office needs of clients and providing them with a great experience remains at the core of our identity."

Following a phase-wise approach, the new logo will be implemented across physical assets, social media platforms and marketing literature.

Smartworks aims to add over 2 Mn Sq. ft. area to its portfolio by the end of this fiscal. Currently, the company has a growing footprint of over 4.2 Mn Sq. ft., presence in 9 cities (Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune) with over 30 locations.

Smartworks is India's largest provider of agile workspaces, with a footprint of over 4 .2 million Sq. ft. across 31 locations in 9 cities (Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune), catering to more than 400 organisations across large enterprises, SMEs and established startups. Founded in April 2016, Smartworks is redefining the Indian office experience by focusing on design, hospitality, technology and customer delight. Smartworks is also the only Indian agile workspace provider to have become profitable in India. Central to this ambition is the company's motto, 'Workspaces that work for you', with the vision of creating the perfect environment by just not building communities and ensuring their member employees are productive in the workplace.

