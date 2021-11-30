Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): IIT Madras incubated startup ropes in Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassador. She will be the face of GUVI and will feature across the online campaigns to strengthen the importance & scope of technological education & IT skills.

GUVI is India's first vernacular Ed-tech Startup to impart tech & programming skills to aspiring individuals in their preferred native languages. GUVI has now appointed Smriti Mandhana, one of India and Worlds best cricketers, as its face. Smriti Mandhana will take up the role of a brand ambassador of GUVI that catalyses the awareness of technological education among everyone & especially among women. Smriti Mandhana aligns with the exemplary vision of one of the co-founders of GUVI, Sridevi Arunprakash, i.e To educate & empower our nation with the modern tech-skills.

Balamurugan SP, Co-founder, GUVI, said, "Smriti is our best choice for not only being an inspiring young cricketer but also for her excellence that personifies our flourishing innovations in the EdTech industry. Her incredible journey with marvelous milestones in Indian women's National Team & her evolution from 'some to awesome' with great endurance, honor & determination in cricket makes her the perfect match to embody as our brand ambassador, for spreading the significance of technological learnings for all the age groups, youth, & mainly women, who are motivated by her spirit."

"Our team GUVI is gladly looking forward to this collaboration with Smriti Mandhana, with which we'd deliver the message of imparting knowledge through our Top-notch online programming & IT courses, placement oriented LIVE classes (ZEN class) in Full-Stack Development & Data Science domain, corporate & lateral training with talent management in the IT & Software industry. Success is for anyone who puts efforts & aspires to be at greater heights," says Arunprakash M, Founder & CEO, GUVI.

Regarding her association with the brand, Smriti had this to say, "I am excited to be associated with GUVI. They are one of the best EdTech platforms at present. They have vivid pedagogical tools to bestow top-quality coding & tech-skills to their learners. Looking forward to the best impact with our collaboration."

GUVI will be launching a cross-platform campaign with Smriti Mandhana, where the brand will come up with the most affordable learning solutions for the youth, early professionals & any aspirant who seeks to develop their career profile in the IT industry.

Over 12 Lac+ people have already signed up to GUVI for its advanced pedagogical tools with 100+ tech-courses that help the learners to gain tech-skills at affordable pricing plans. View the latest GUVI IT courses now.

