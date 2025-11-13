NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13: Soch, India's leading evening and occasion wear brand, announced a significant leap in its e-commerce performance alongside a disciplined, profitability-driven retail strategy. The brand's online business is on track to grow 65% year-on-year, looking to close at 90 crore this fiscal, underscoring the success of a purposeful pivot toward sustainable omni-channel growth.

The Indian retail industry is entering a new era where profitability and sustainable growth are the north stars, not just raw expansion. Apparel and fashion brands are embracing a "fewer, better" philosophy, curating memorable destinations, integrating digital experiences, and leveraging analytics for sharper store selection. Reflecting this macro shift, Soch has redefined its growth playbook with an equal focus on disciplined offline expansion and accelerated e-commerce growth and profitability.

While Soch continues to remain predominantly an offline-first brand, its e-commerce business has grown tenfold over the past five years, from INR 5.3 crore in FY20 to INR 54 crore in FY25, and is now targeting over six-fold growth to INR 350 crore by FY30. The online channel contributed 12% of total revenue last year, projected to rise to 18% this year and to 30% of overall business within five years. This impressive jump in e-commerce revenue has not come at the sacrifice of profitability. On the contrary, its online division has transitioned from breakeven to delivering a 10% profit margin this fiscal, powered by exclusive online collections, sharper product curation, and data-led innovations. The brand's omni-channel approach has also been a key enabler, integrating store-level inventory with digital fulfilment to ensure speed and availability across channels.

While many brands began digital-first and are now exploring offline channels, Soch represents the next evolution, an offline-first brand mastering online with speed and precision. "Our e-commerce transformation reflects the strength of our brand trust combined with the agility of technology. It's proof that growth and profitability can and should coexist," said Vinay Chatlani, CEO & Co-Founder, Soch.

Soch exemplifies the 'Offline First, Digital Fast' approach, leveraging its established offline trust to swiftly scale online. This blend of strong offline credibility with rapid digital growth creates a powerful growth flywheel, amplifying both brand loyalty and ecommerce profitability.

Despite the recent success with its Online platforms, retail operations remain Soch's core strength. On this front the Brand is taking a measured approach--fortifying its retail base while advancing in product and customer innovation. Over the last two years, the brand has consolidated its offline portfolio with a clear focus on performance. While continuing to expand new outlets in high-potential markets, it has closed its underperforming stores. This strategic optimisation is projected to deliver over 2.5% improvement in store-level EBITDA. With over 175 stores across India, Canada and Malaysia, Soch now prioritises same-store growth by driving customer conversion, ticket size, and average transaction value. This has been one of the outcomes of its premiumisation journey, which has seen the brand expand its evening and occasion wear portfolio to meet evolving customer expectations. In a 5-year period the brand has seen a 40% jump in ASP (average selling price), 50% increase in average transaction value along with a 10% increase in average basket size.

The brand also records one of the highest trading densities in its category, exceeding INR 16,000 per sq. ft. "Store openings today are sharper and more strategic," added Chatlani. "We close locations that don't meet benchmarks and double down on those that drive value and engagement. It's not about being everywhere; it's about being of substance wherever we are."

Through a blend of offline trust and digital speed, Soch has built a resilient growth engine designed for the future of Indian retail. "Our investments in technology, digital capability, and disciplined retail operations are already yielding strong results," said Chatlani. "We've built a business that's both resilient and ready for scale, anchored in profitability and confident in our ability to sustain and accelerate this momentum."

The Brand has successfully navigated a challenging consumer environment where many have faced revenue and margin pressures. Soch is building a future-ready omnichannel business for steady, sustainable growth, positioning itself as a confident leader in Indian ethnic and occasion wear--harnessing e-commerce's momentum while strengthening its retail foundation for long-term success.

Soch Apparels, the largest evening-occasion wear ethnic brand for women in India, seamlessly combines tradition and modern artistry. Our meticulously crafted outfits, featuring elaborate embroideries and handpicked fabrics, celebrate the rich heritage of Indian aesthetics. It offers a wide range of stylish designer ethnic wear, including sarees, salwar suits, kurtas, tunics, kurta sets, lehengas, and kaftans. With over 175 stores nationwide, Soch is the go-to destination for stylish and elegant designer ethnic wear. The brand has been consecutively recognized as the Best Ethnic Fashion Retailer of the Year 2023 and 2024 by IREC (Industry of Retail & eCommerce) and continues to redefine traditional Indian fashion.

