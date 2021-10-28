Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SocialPilot, a leading social media management product, announced that it has been awarded the Great Place to Work-Certification™.

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition which is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries apply for the Great Place to Work Certification, and only a handful of them are awarded this certification.

SocialPilot began its journey in the marketing technology space in 2014. Over the years, it has become the preferred social media marketing management tool helping brands and agencies across the globe manage their social media marketing.

SocialPilot has a global presence with offices in California, Delaware, Kentucky, Ahmedabad (India) and is now expanding in the European markets. The company boasts of a clientele that includes Walmart, State of New York, State of New Hampshire, Carnegie Mellon University, AthenaHealth, Automattic, Compass, United Nations, and the US Army to name a few.

About the GPTW recognition, Jimit Bagadiya (Co-founder & CEO, SocialPilot) said, "From the moment we started up till today, we continue to believe that a company's culture depends on the shared values among its leadership and employees. The reason we have come so far is our strong belief in the employee-first approach. The certification by Great Place to Work is a testament to the same."

He further added, "Our continuous efforts in upskilling and grooming our employees, welcoming new ideas, and motivating fresh talent is what makes our work culture enviable and thriving. Our profit-sharing initiatives are also something that makes our teams feel valued."

On maintaining the work-life balance, he opined, "The credit goes to our HR team, hands down. It's their constant efforts to improve the employee experience with workplace activities, giveaways, and feedbacks and surveys. This ensures that our employees feel involved in the overall growth of the company."

