New Delhi [India], December 10: SOCOMEC Group, in collaboration with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI), has launched Project Edu-Sustain - Education, Environment & Sustainability Initiative, a series of impactful CSR interventions focused on Education, Clean & Green Energy, and Zero Plastic Waste Management. The initiative aims to promote holistic and sustainable community development across Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi-NCR, contributing to a cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive future.

Reflecting SOCOMEC's enduring commitment to social and environmental responsibility, Project Edu-Sustain integrates education, renewable energy, and environmental conservation to create long-term, scalable impact.

Key Focus Areas:

* Clean & Green Energy: Installation of solar panel systems in 7 government schools across Chennai and Delhi-NCR, generating over 35,000-50,000 kWh of renewable energy annually, reducing carbon emissions and ensuring energy-efficient learning environments.

* Education for Underserved Communities: Establishment and running of two educational centres supporting over 80 primary-level children from high-risk and underserved communities and ensure least drop out. These centres provide after-school academic support, mentoring, and creative learning spaces to strengthen learning outcomes and prevent school dropouts.

* Zero Plastic Waste Management: Adoption of two beaches - Prabhadevi and Dadar in Mumbai - under a comprehensive Zero Plastic Waste Management initiative, targeting the collection and recycling of over 15,000 kg of marine plastic waste annually. The collected plastic is upcycled into useful products, generating livelihood opportunities for local waste pickers.

* Awareness & Employee Engagement: Through employee volunteering, community outreach, and sustainability awareness programs, the initiative promotes environmental consciousness among students, corporate employees, and local residents.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) -- particularly SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 14 (Partnership for Goals) -- Project Edu-Sustain underscores SOCOMEC's dedication to integrating sustainability with social progress.

Leadership Speak

Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, SOCOMEC Greater India, stated, "At Socomec, sustainability is a core part of our business strategy and culture. We are committed to advancing carbon footprint transparency, upholding ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, and advancing eco-design practices. Through Project Edu-Sustain, in collaboration with IFCCI, we bring this vision to life by integrating clean energy solutions, enabling education for underserved communities, and championing zero-plastic initiatives. These efforts are creating resilient ecosystems that empower people and protect the planet, ensuring that progress and responsibility can go hand in hand."

Ms. Nida Khanam, Head of Human Resources, SOCOMEC Greater India, stated, "Socomec's commitment to social and environmental sustainability extends both inside and outside the organization, fostering an inclusive and safe workplace, empowering communities through sustainable actions. Over the past few years, we have successfully collaborated with IFCCI on strategic CSR projects. We are taking this partnership forward through Project Edu-Sustain, operating two education centers for children of female sex workers, installing solar panels in seven government schools across Chennai and Delhi NCR to promote renewable energy, and adopting two beaches in Mumbai under the Zero Plastic Model to drive environmental awareness and community participation."

Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI), added, "We are proud to partner with SOCOMEC Group in driving projects that deliver measurable and lasting impact on both people and the planet. Through initiatives such as solarizing government schools, empowering children from underserved communities, and reviving beaches through zero-plastic interventions, we are collectively building ecosystems of change. These efforts represent a true convergence of innovation, inclusion, and sustainability.

We are also deeply thankful to SOCOMEC Group for their continued partnership with IFCCI's CSR Department since its inception in 2023. Their commitment to community development and sustainability has been instrumental in driving impactful initiatives that empower underserved communities and promote a more inclusive and environmentally responsible future."

