New Delhi [India], February 6: An exuberant Sohail Khan, owner of the team PANTHERS expressed his happiness for the tremendous response received by fans and spectators on the first day of 'The Greatest Show on Court' that is the World Padel League Tourney being held at Nesco Center in Mumbai from 5th to the 8th of February.

"This is a fantastic game that requires the player to be very sharp at the timing, have good reflexes and adequate stamina, simply put, it is a blend of Squash, Tennis and Badminton," Sohail Khan said.

"My children got so enthusiastic when they came to know I was offered the ownership of a Padel League team, of this fast-growing sport that is gaining popularity in over 90 countries. Hence, I chose to back the PANTHERS," Sohail Khan mentioned while speaking to Paresh B Mehta.

Sohail Khan Entertainment is the owner of the team PANTHERS consisting of top ranking Padel Players like Carlos Daniel, Marta Ortega, Javier Barahona, Javier Leal, Marina Guinart, Rama Valenzuela and Sofia Araujo.

Padel Ball game incorporates bounces off the walls so that players can create tricky shots, and it tends to be more fast-paced than pickleball. Further, Padel's enclosed court and use of walls create a fast-paced, dynamic game unique paddle and ball design offer a different playing experience. The Padel balls are similar to tennis balls but are slightly smaller. Padel rackets are made of a composite material without strings. The hitting surface is perforated.

The Padel Court is designed similarly to a tennis court, only much smaller with a high net in the middle and is surrounded by glass walls.

Predicting that Padel Ball would rapidly gain popularity in India, Sohail mentioned, "The only cost for playing this game is a racket that would cost almost similar to the price of a good badminton racket and I am sure that this sport would gain immense acceptance and following with the Indian masses."

Sohail mentioned that already some clubs in Mumbai are having a Padel Court, including the Otters Club in Bandra and it is sure to gain favour in the country, "I would urge the youth to try out this game as it develops sportsmanship within you, brings discipline within you, adds to your resume and keeps one away from vices. While introducing yourself for jobs or even in business world, the tag of being a sportsman puts you one up over others."

ID INFO Business Services are the organizers of WPL which is presented by METEORA Developers, Dubai. Naghma Khan's SHAAZ MEDIA EVENTS, Dubai is handling the Media Relations of this event. Other teams in the fray are SG Pipers CHEETAHS, Vernost JAGUARS and Game Changers LIONS. WPL is being telecast live on Sony Sports 1.

